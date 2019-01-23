Your daily horoscope: January 23

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your way with words will help you considerably over the coming year but you must be honest at all times and in all situations. Just because you can persuade others that black is white does not make it a fact. Most importantly, be honest with yourself.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you keep your eyes and ears open today you might see or hear something to your advantage. You will have to work fast though as you won’t be the only one who sees the potential in what’s going on. Be the first to react.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It does not matter how many tough issues you have to deal with, either at home or at work, nothing will shake your belief that the world is a wonderful place and that you have a special place in it. With that kind of conviction, you will go far.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If someone has been deceiving you in some way you will catch them out today. You may not be happy about it but it’s better out in the open where it can be dealt with. Be ruthless if you have to but don’t lose your temper.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Someone is desperate to be reminded of how much you care for them. So what are you waiting for? The planets make it easy for you to open up and reveal what is really in your heart and, deep down, you know it’s all about love.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Everything balances out in the end, so don’t get uptight if certain things have been going wrong for you. At some stage in the future you will more than make up for what you have lost, so stay calm and wait for your luck to turn.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Are you doing something meaningful with your life, something that makes a difference? If so, that’s great, carry on as you are. If not, give some thought today as to what you can do about it. There’s still time to change your ways.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You will have no choice but to do what others want you to do today. The one choice you do have is how you react to their demands. Approach life with a smile rather than a frown over the next 24 hours – it will make all the difference.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Be friends with everyone you meet today and don’t let the occasional negative comment get you down. Just because someone you have dealings with is feeling a bit glum at the moment does not mean you have to feel the same.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The planets indicate that you will have to make a few sacrifices today but if you make them willingly and do what you have to do to the best of your ability you will also make considerable gains – not least in the way others choose to treat you.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you make a wish today it might just come true – but the downside is it will also come with a lot of extras that you have to accept as well. Maybe your present situation is not so bad. Maybe you should stick with what you already have.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Mercury’s link to your ruling planet Uranus means your head will be full of great ideas, but there is a real danger that one of those ideas could lead you down the wrong path, so make sure you know what you are letting yourself in for.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Is there a meaning to your existence? Does your time on this planet serve some sort of purpose? Those are the sort of questions you will be asking yourself today. Will you get any answers? You will if you dig deep enough. Don’t ignore what you find.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com