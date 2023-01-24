Aquarius.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Keep telling yourself that your potential is unlimited and that the only obstacles you are likely to encounter this year are those you choose to create in your own mind. Aim higher, strive harder and expect to rise faster than ever before.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Friendships are always important to you but the planets warn you may have been taking one particular relationship too much for granted. If the situation continues there is a danger you could drift a long way apart, so start taking it seriously again.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You have used up so much energy of late that you may now be feeling exhausted, and just when there are a number of really important things you want to get started on. Today, at least, you must slow down and give your batteries time to recharge.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You have your dreams like everyone else but the difference between you and others is you now have the chance to make those dreams come true. Cosmic activity in your fellow air sign of Aquarius dares you to go after what inspires you the most.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may have to wait a while before you get the chance to put your ideas into action but don’t think of it as time wasted. Use the next 24 hours to go over your plans and make sure there are no minor flaws that might hold you back.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Yes, certain people are being obstructive but it’s only a passing phase and nothing to worry about. Just relax and let life come to you in its own good time. Friends, family and authority figures will be impressed by your ability to rise above petty things.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may have been forced to stay in your current position for longer than you desired but what occurs next will have you thanking your lucky stars that your ambitions were kept in check. New and better opportunities are about to arrive.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Take an obstacle you encounter over the next 24 hours in your stride and don’t let it change your positive outlook on life. Not even a Libra can have it all their own way, so accept the situation for what it is and find ways to enjoy it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The sun may be transiting one of the more sensitive areas of your chart but that does not mean you cannot have fun. On the contrary, today’s outlook is perfect for getting out in the world and having a good time with the people you love.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If there is something in your life that needs to be fixed you are strongly advised to get expert advice. The planets warn if you try to do it yourself you could end up paying a fortune for something that should have been simple and cheap.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

There will be competing claims on your time and energy today and it is of the utmost importance that you focus only on those issues that mean something to you personally. You don’t have time to get entangled in other people’s petty disputes.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

After recent exertions it might be tempting to slow down a bit, or even take a lengthy break, but in fact you should be doing more. The Sun in your sign will see to it that you have the energy you need to create something truly special.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

What you do for friends, family and even total strangers today will be repaid many times over later in the year, so make an effort to give people what they want (within reason) and trust that the universe will take note of your generosity.

