HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will have your share of critics this year but you can and you must ignore every word they say. You know what you are doing even if they are too short-sighted to see it – and besides, you enjoy rubbing your opponents the wrong way!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Your options for action may seem limited at the moment but that’s probably a good thing. The approaching full moon means there is an issue that desperately needs to be resolved and you won’t be allowed to move ahead again until you have dealt with it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

What you see or hear today will bring out the judgmental side of your nature but you are advised to pretend you don’t care and keep a safe distance from what is going on. If you get involved you won’t be able to disengage again any time soon.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Advice will come at you from all directions today but how much of it is good advice? It’s up to you what you choose to believe and disbelieve, so follow your instincts and don’t worry if some people feel hurt because you reject their suggestions.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may be a fair-minded person by nature but sometimes you have to forget about being honest and impartial and just do what is right for you personally, and such a time is now. Close your ears to other people’s complaints – pretend they don’t even exist.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you try to understand all the whys and wherefores of what is now taking place your mind will get muddled and you may end up even further away from the truth than you are now. Life is what it is, so stop asking questions and just enjoy it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Everyone else seems happy with the way things are going so why the feeling of impending doom? Most likely it is the influence of the upcoming full moon that is making you question the evidence of your own senses. Don’t worry, nothing bad will occur.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You are sure to encounter opposition in one form or another over the next few days but why should that worry you? As one of the zodiac’s cardinal signs you are used to fighting for what it is you desire, so banish thoughts of self-doubt and get stuck in.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

People who do not possess your ability to make a decision and stick with it will get on your nerves big time today. Try not to get openly angry though as that could encourage them to wind you up even more, something it would appear they rather enjoy.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You will have to deal with someone who delights in giving you a hard time. Nothing you say or do is going to change their attitude so your only option is to give back as good as you get. Crack down on them hard every time they annoy you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The approaching full moon means that a decision will have to be made about your long-term financial situation. The simple fact is you have been living beyond your means and must now come up with a plan to balance the books. There’s no magic money tree.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Okay, so you made an error of some kind – so what? Unlike some people you could name you have never claimed to be perfect, so hold your hand up and admit you got it wrong, then learn from the situation so you don’t make the same mistake twice.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The fact that many of your colleagues, and maybe even people in positions of power, disagree with your views is irrelevant. Stick to your guns today and refuse to be browbeaten into changing your opinions. There’s nothing others can do to actually hurt you.

