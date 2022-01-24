Aquarius.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The more you were challenged and tested over the past 12 months the more prepared you will be to tackle the challenges of the next 12 months – and there will be no end of those. Resolve on your birthday to be the very best Aquarius you can be.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

With your ruler Mars moving into the career area of your chart today you are sure to move up a gear. Anyone who thinks they have what it takes to challenge you will have to be operating at their very best, and even then it won’t be enough.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Put your own needs first this week and don’t worry in the slightest how other people are doing. That may sound selfish but this is one of those occasions when you need to be tunnel-visioned to get the best out of the opportunities coming your way.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The planets warn that not everything friends and colleagues tell you today is going to be true, so be on your guard and take nothing at face value. That applies doubly to situations where there may be money at stake, especially if it’s your money!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

As Mars moves into your opposite sign you must be prepared for a more assertive approach from other people. Both at home and at work friends and family members and colleagues will demand to have their say. That’s okay, you’re a very good listener.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You rarely take kindly to other people telling you what to do but if you are smart you will listen and learn today as the planets warn you could make a huge and potentially costly mistake if you reject their advice and go your own way.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Your luck is moving in the right direction now and there will be a noticeable increase in the number of opportunities that come your way. Don’t grab at the very first one though. There’s no need to rush, so take your time and make the right choices.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

There may be times today when you feel insecure for no good reason. Most likely it’s because you can see other people doing well and sailing through life while you are finding it a bit of a struggle. It just means you need to make more of an effort.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Make sure that everyone, be they family, friend or foe, knows what it is you are aiming for and what they can do to assist you. And if they can’t assist you they had better stay out of the way because you’re in no mood to go round them!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Some of the pressure you have been under will ease a bit today but don’t use that as an excuse for doing less or neglecting to push yourself. You still have a lot of momentum and if you make good use of it you will travel a considerable distance.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Mars moves into your sign today and almost immediately you will feel your energy surge and your confidence soar. With such a positive combination working in your favour you won’t hesitate to demand the best of yourself. The rewards won’t be long in coming.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Don’t reveal too much about your plans today. The less other people know about what you are up to the better. Secrecy may not be a big part of your nature but sometimes it is necessary to protect yourself from those who would love to see you fail.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Are you the kind of Pisces who is eager to push boundaries and explore new horizons? If so, you will get numerous opportunities to prove you have what it takes to go above and beyond what lesser mortals are capable of. For you, there are no limits.

