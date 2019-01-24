Your daily horoscope: January 24

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Are you happy with your life? Most likely you are, but even if you are generally content with your existence there are things you can do to make it even better. You know what they are and you know all you have to do is start. Start now.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You need to be more positive about your involvement in some kind of group activity. Up until now you have been lingering on the sidelines but the time has come to get more directly involved. If you’re involved then you must go all the way.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Upheavals on the work front won’t worry you so much if you make an effort to understand them. Employers and other powerful people are not acting out of spite, they are doing what they honestly believe to be best for everyone. Support them.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you are going to break out of the limitations you have imposed on yourself you first need to identify what those limitations are. Mercury, your ruler and planet of the mind, moves in your favor today, so get your head together, then act.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may clash today with someone whose way of looking at the world is very much at odds with your own, but that’s okay. You will learn more from arguing with them than you will from agreeing with like-minded friends and colleagues.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You are who you are and there is no point trying to be someone else. That is the message of the stars for you today Leo and if you accept it you will enjoy yourself immensely. Life is not intended to be chore so have fun while you can.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There is a danger that you will go too far or say too much today and regret it later on, but that’s just the way it is. The simple fact is you cannot please everyone you meet, so you might as well please yourself first and foremost.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

As mind planet Mercury moves into the most dynamic area of your chart today you need to think seriously about what you want to achieve over the coming year or so. Be creative and don’t let doubt or fear hold you back. You CAN get it done.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You should find it easier to get through to loved ones now that Mercury, planet of communication, is moving into the domestic area of your chart. Tell them, in plain and simple language, what it is you expect of them. Chances are you’ll get it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You will find your voice today – and it will most likely be a loud one! You have lots to say for yourself and you are well past the stage where you care what other people think about your opinions – they’ll hear them even if they don’t want to.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you don’t break free of some sort of restriction now then you might as well give up on the idea. Whatever obstacle has been in your way you need to smash past it and let the world see you won’t allow yourself to be limited. Do it now.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You will feel much more alive and alert now that Mercury, planet of the mind, is moving into your sign. You will also have a much clearer idea of what it is you are aiming for and what you need to do to reach your goal.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Try not to get obsessive about an issue that is of no real importance. Pisces is an emotional sign and you can at times let your feelings sweep you along, but now you need to use your brain. Listen to your head rather than your heart.

