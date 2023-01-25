Aquarius.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Jupiter’s influence on your birthday will encourage you to get out and about and make new friends and contacts. The more you are on the move this year the more you will create opportunities for yourself. Some will be romantic and some will be professional.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Just about anyone will do just about anything you ask of them today, so ask away! Jupiter in your sign, linked to the sun, means others see you at your best now and will go out of their way to get the best for you. Take advantage of it!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The more others tell you that you need to act quickly today the more inclined you will be to take your time and, on this occasion, you are right to drag your heels. The only reason they want you to move fast is because they will benefit from it.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Use your Gemini talent for words to get people to support your way of doing things over the next 24 hours. Some of your ideas may seem a bit extreme for their liking but your charm and communication skills can win them round.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

This is a really good day for business matters of all kinds and if there are financial deals to be done you should be able to get the best terms. Remember though that you will make more money in the long-term if others profit as well.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Not even a Leo can be a winner every day of the week but with the sun, your ruler, on good terms with luck planet Jupiter today there is every chance you will find yourself way out in front. The finishing line is closer than you think!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You will hear something today that you can turn to your advantage, but ask yourself first if that’s the right thing to do. If what you gain is at the expense of a friend then maybe you should give it a miss. What does your conscience tell you?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You will be in a remarkably generous mood today, so much so that you may start giving away things you really should be keeping for yourself. Yes, it’s true, the goodness you send out comes back to you eventually but you don’t have to impoverish yourself!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may not be the most trusting member of the zodiac but today’s sun-Jupiter link suggests that both at home and at work you can rely on others to be honest with you. Will what they say be to your liking? Almost certainly it will.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Support will come from an unlikely source today. Someone you don’t usually see eye-to-eye with will go out of their way to back you and to say you’ll be grateful is something of an understatement. Find ways to support them in return.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

An offer of some kind will look extremely tempting but make sure it is a good fit for you. Financially, it’s clearly a deal you will benefit from, but is it worth it considering how much time and energy you will have to give in return?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Life is good and getting better by the minute and today’s sun-Jupiter link means you can look forward to some real fun and games between now and the end of the week. Everyone thinks you should be at the centre of things, so don’t disappoint them.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Don’t let other people make you feel guilty about things you did not cause and have no personal responsibility for. They won’t hesitate to lay the blame for what’s gone wrong at your door if they think they can get away with it – so don’t let them.

