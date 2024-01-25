Open this photo in gallery: Aquarius.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A full moon on your birthday will bring the sort of challenges that look demanding but which, once you get your teeth into them, bring a great deal of satisfaction, even joy. You are at your best when being forced to push your limits.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You seem to be one of the few people who is capable of rational thought at the moment. Use your knowledge of what is going on in the world to manoeuvre yourself into a position of power. There is a huge demand for your kind of clear thinking.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You cannot control a situation that is clearly beyond even your powers to stop or change, so accept that you will have to work with current events rather than oppose them. On the home front, especially, you must accept that your word is not always law.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The message of the stars today is that you should do only what you are good at and ignore all the rest. Your social and creative talents will be much in demand over the next few days, so focus on those and strive to make a name for yourself.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The full moon could tempt you to go it alone when dealing with money matters but that would be a mistake. The only way to boost your earning power is by co-operating with people who share your goals. Get rich together or stay poor alone.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The full moon could make it hard to get motivated and if that is the case then all you can do is take it easy between now and the weekend and aim to do more after that. You cannot be at the top of your game each and every day.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Being a common sense sort of person you should know that regret and remorse are useless emotions – so why are you lamenting mistakes that you made in the dim and distant past? It’s time to move on, not just for a while but for ever.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may find that some of the people you have to deal with today are even more touchy than usual, thanks to the influence of the full moon. It may annoy you that they are sensitive for no good reason but not everyone is as tough-minded as you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Someone you think can help further your ambitions may be only too willing to assist you but is this a match-up that will stand the test of time? Never mind what they can do for you today, it’s what you can do for yourself over time that matters.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You have never been afraid to be outrageous and today’s full moon in the most adventurous area of your chart means you will go over the top in a very big way! Looking back later on you may wonder what possessed you to be so reckless.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Avoid taking risks with money today, be it your own money or what you have been trusted by others to invest. The full moon is likely to have you acting in an emotional way and that could spell disaster if the market does not agree with your feelings.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If a friend asks you to do something for them that you do not approve of you must have the strength to say “no”. They may get the hump about it now but they will thank you later when they realize that you saved them from themselves.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Forget about following a rigid routine and follow your instincts instead. If you feel like taking your time over a project that others say must be completed quickly just ignore them and carry on at your own sweet pace. It will get done eventually.

