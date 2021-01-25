Your daily horoscope: January 25

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Try to be a bit more assertive in one-to-one relationships this year, but in ways that invite co-operation rather than competition. Your willingness to make other people’s interests your interests too will bring you a lot of new and influential friends.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may be ambitious and determined to reach the top but you must not take the kind of risks that could easily rebound on you. The next few days will be full of surprises, so stay switched on and try not to do anything too foolish.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Don’t just sit back and enjoy your popularity, make it work for you. If there is something you desire now is the time to ask, because both loved ones and people in positions of power want to do things for you. Join with them and make it happen.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If it is true that opposites attract you will get solid evidence of it today. Someone who is as different from you as it is possible to get will draw you like a moth to a flame and there is little doubt you will get burned, but in a good way!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

By all means enjoy your fantasies but don’t enjoy them so much that you lose touch with reality. Let your mind wander and drift along with the thoughts and feelings it brings, but make sure you know what is going on around you too.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You seem to be on pretty good terms with just about everyone at the moment, but you may be finding it hard to get through to one particular individual and it’s becoming a bit of an obsession. Maybe that’s what they want. Maybe you should ignore them.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You will have to juggle a number of commitments today and there is a danger you might lose control and drop everything. To make that less likely you should cut back on what you are doing, at least a bit. Not even a Virgo can do everything.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may be one of the nicest people in the zodiac but you have needs too and you may have to do things not everyone agrees with today. So long as you do them openly and with a good heart you should not suffer a dip in popularity.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Try not to get annoyed if someone you live or work with lets you down today. It may in fact turn out to be a blessing in disguise in that what you were planning to do together could have gone badly wrong. Maybe they subconsciously feared that.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Be careful what you say over the next two or three days because your words may not sound as reasonable to other people as they do to you. If you come across as harsh or unfeeling they may decide they don’t want to cooperate with you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may not be looking forward to some of the things you have to do this week but you will do them anyway and, as always, to the very best of your ability. On the work front, especially, your reputation, already high, will soar.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Let other people take the strain today. You may think you can make a better job of what needs to be done, and most likely you are correct, but there are only so many hours in a day, so get help when you need it. And trust others more.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Don’t wait for other people to tell you what you should be doing, decide for yourself what your next course of action should be and then get on with it. You can be adventurous when you put your mind to it – so put your mind to it now.

