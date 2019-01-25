Your daily horoscope: January 25

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Mars and Jupiter combine on your birthday in a way that fuels your energy and sparks your enthusiasm. Throw yourself into whatever it is that gives you most pleasure and don’t feel in the least bit guilty about it. Life is for loving and laughing.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you come to the conclusion that something you’ve been working on is no longer worth the effort then give up on it and move on to something else. All change is ultimately good change, so don’t be afraid to take a new path.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

There is no point trying to do a complicated job on your own, even if you honestly believe that you are more likely to make a success of it than anyone else. If you don’t learn to delegate responsibility you could soon exhaust yourself.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Life is good and getting better by the day, the hour, even the minute. You may not believe that yet but you will start to believe it over the next few days. Friendships are under excellent stars at the moment, so seek out people who make you happy.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Someone you look up to on the work front will do something that inspires you to do something similar yourself. Before you do though you need to recognize that you are very different personalities. Are you sure this is the right way for you?

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

No matter how popular a Leo you may be right now you will be even more popular over the weekend and into next week. With Mars and Jupiter highlighting the most dynamic areas of your chart you can’t help but do something amazing.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Because some of the changes now taking place in your life are of an intimate nature you may try to deny to yourself that they are happening. Come on Virgo, you are supposed to be the zodiac’s most honest sign – so be honest with yourself.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Today’s Mars-Jupiter link will get things moving again on the relationship front and before you know it you will be making friends with some very interesting people. Don’t be afraid to take on a leadership role – you’ll do well at it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Cosmic activity in the well-being area of your chart will give your energy a huge boost today and no doubt you will get through twice as much work as you usually do. Don’t push yourself too hard though. You still have human limits.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Jupiter, your ruler, links with action planet Mars today, making you even more outgoing and optimistic than you usually are. Whatever you do today and over the weekend, do it with purpose and passion. Others will enjoy watching you in action.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Avoid making any kind of moral judgments about other people’s behaviour. If what they are doing is not to your liking then simply get up and go some place else. There’s no cosmic law that says you have to keep them company.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

No matter how hard you try to explain yourself to someone today it’s unlikely you will find the right mix of words to convey your true meaning. In which case you might as well stop trying and let your actions speak for you. They’ll get the message.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Work issues are under good stars at the moment, so if you are in any way ambitious then now is the time to let the powers that be know what it is that you want. Chances are it’s what they want too, so you’ll make a good team.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com