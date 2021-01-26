Your daily horoscope: January 26

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Uranus link on your birthday means you must expect upheavals of one sort or another. They won’t be so bad though if you are able to accept that all events, both “good” and “bad”, are ultimately for a higher purpose. Trust the universe, and smile often.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Friends and workmates will make all sorts of promises today and if you are smart you won’t believe a word of it. They are probably not trying to deliberately mislead you – more likely they have themselves been misled by someone else’s false information.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Uranus in your sign, at odds with the Sun, puts you in one of those moods where you could happily junk everything in your life and start again from scratch. Be warned: what you throw out today you will be rooting through the garbage to take back again tomorrow.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Huge changes are likely over the next few days, so don’t expect everything you do to go smoothly and according to plan. This is one of the most dynamic times of the year for you but to make the most of it you’ll need plenty of common sense.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

This is one of those days when everything that occurs seems to be at one extreme or the other. Remind yourself often that everything will balance out in the end and you don’t need to get personally involved. Let others fight it out among themselves.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Today’s sun-Uranus link makes it odds on that you will clash with someone at home or at work, or maybe both. There is no point trying to smooth things over because once passions have been ignited they must be allowed to burn themselves out.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Can you make your latest big idea work in the real world? According to the planets it’s highly unlikely as what you are proposing runs counter to both common sense and human nature. Save your time and give this one a miss – but keep thinking.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

With both the sun and Jupiter moving through the most dynamic area of your chart your potential is unlimited, but to accomplish something truly worthwhile you will need to focus your attention in one specific direction. Don’t spread yourself all over the place.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Some people will look at you today and wonder why you seem so lazy. What they cannot see is that you have examined your current situation and realized there is no point pushing too hard. Save your energy for the things that really matter.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If someone asks you for help today you will of course step up to the plate, but don’t make the mistake of doing everything for them or you could find yourself trapped with no way out. Be of service but don’t end up being their servant.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may think you are entitled to certain things but the planets warn you are unlikely to get them, at least not for a while. If you act as if might makes right you may be surprised to discover that some people are more powerful than you!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may not care if you offend people by what you have to say but try to be aware that the words you use now could have unforeseen consequences further down the line. You may have to crack the whip a bit but you don’t have to be rude.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There is a danger today that you will take on too much and exhaust yourself before you get the chance to actually achieve something worthwhile. Make sure that every effort you make has a clearly defined short-term goal – and the long-term will take care of itself.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com