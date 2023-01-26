Aquarius.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

With so many things moving in your favour now you should be feeling buoyant about the year ahead. So why the long face? Take an hour or two out on your birthday to remind yourself just how lucky you are. Then start smiling and creating again.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may not want to be a role model but a lot of people look on you as one. Keep that fact in mind today when deciding what path to choose next. If others believe you are worth following then it’s your duty to set a good example.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You have every right to be proud of what you have achieved in recent months but don’t rest on your laurels just yet. The sun in the career area of your chart means there will be new opportunities to move up in the world. Be ready for them.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Accusations of one sort or another will be hurled this way and that today but as your conscience is clear you have no need to worry. You may in fact be called on to judge who is right and who is wrong in a very angry dispute.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Allow nothing to worry you over the next few days, even if those around you fear the worst. You have no way of stopping what is about to happen but you have total control over how you choose to respond to it. Choose to be optimistic.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The closer you work with partners and colleagues over the next few days the more you will accomplish. At this time of year it is essential that you control your desire to be the big boss in all situations. It won’t hurt to let others lead the way.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may feel a distinct lack of enthusiasm for what you are expected to do today but Virgo is a sign that always meets its commitments, so get on with it and do an excellent job. And next time, don’t get involved in quite so many projects.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Creative activities are under excellent stars at the moment, so if there is anything of an artistic nature that takes your fancy just dive in and make it happen. You possess a great deal more talent than you are inclined to give yourself credit for.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The planets suggest you will be torn both mentally and emotionally over the next 24 hours, especially where family matters are concerned. Ultimately, you must make decisions according to what you believe is best for yourself and for the people you love.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Don’t be surprised if a friend complains that you are spending too much time with the new people in your life and not enough with the buddies who have always been there for you. They may have a point. Make time for the old guard today.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

What you need to keep in mind at all times today is that there are people out there who won’t hesitate to take advantage if you make a mistake. Most likely it’s your money they are after, so don’t take risks with your cash or investments.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You have a marvellous ability to talk to other people as equals, even when there may be quite a gap between you socially or professionally. Use that skill today to form bonds of friendship that will benefit everyone concerned in the months ahead.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may have to get tough with someone whose enthusiasm for an important project has waned alarmingly in recent weeks. Find out why they no longer seem to care, then remind them what is at stake, and what the penalty for failure might be.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com