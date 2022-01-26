Aquarius.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Self-belief is a must over the coming 12 months. The whole world may doubt you but you must never doubt yourself. Take on the toughest jobs you can find and show the critics you have the courage and the confidence to improve yourself each and every day.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

As mind planet Mercury moves back into the career area of your chart today you need to make sure that your long-term plans are workable and that what you want out of life on a professional level is going to be good for you. Give it some thought.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The most important thing now is that you keep plans flexible and leave room for any last-minute changes that may be imposed on you by factors outside your control. There are times when it pays to be stubborn but this isn’t one of them.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Your main problem at the moment appears to be wishful thinking, so resolve to be ruthlessly honest with yourself about what is and is not possible. If you refuse to face up to reality today it could cost you dear by the end of the week.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may be eager to pass on the benefit of your experience to family and friends but you need to make sure that what was right for you is also going to be right for them. You also need to accept they have the right to reject your advice.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may be inspired to tackle the backlog of work that has built up in recent weeks but don’t overdo it. The planets warn if you push yourself too hard now you could pay for it later when you no longer have enough energy to complete even simple tasks.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You won’t lack for ideas today but are they good ideas? While your ruler Mercury is moving retrograde it is essential that you check, double check and then triple check the validity of the thoughts buzzing round your head. You have been known to make mistakes.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You need to sit down and have a heart-to-heart chat with a friend or relative who has clearly been making some big mistakes. Your ability to weigh up both sides of a situation could be invaluable to them – IF they take your advice, of course.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

No matter how many bad things may be going on in the world at large you can and you must ignore them all and focus on what makes you happy. If you can keep a smile on your face then those around you will soon be smiling too.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

As mind planet Mercury is still moving retrograde you may find it hard to make sense of events. Both at home and at work you should err on the side of caution, especially when there is money at stake. There are a lot of sharks out there.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You need to seize the initiative and start something new and exciting, but only after you have looked at all the options and drawn up a plan that will take you safely from where you are now to where you most want to be. Don’t take unnecessary risks.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

An idea that looked fantastic yesterday will look like the worst thing you could possibly do today, but don’t give up on it yet. Early next month it will look good again, so keep your options open. You’ll kick yourself if you have to start over from scratch.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Deal only with people who are positive and optimistic and who make you feel glad to be alive. Avoid people who are constantly complaining and refuse to see what’s good about the world. Your choice of friends says a lot about who you are.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com