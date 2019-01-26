Your daily horoscope: January 26

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There is almost nothing you cannot do over the coming 12 months but you need to have a clear target to aim for and you need to commit to it 100 per cent. Ignore everything else that’s going on in the world – it’s your world that matters.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Let the world around you know what you can do – and what it can do for you. Because you are so independent by nature you can at times seem a bit aloof, but you’re not really. This is a great time for friendships, so open up more.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You don’t much like sudden changes but that’s too bad because a lot of things in your life are in a state of flux at the moment and, like it not, you’re going along for the ride. Instead of fighting change, why not accept it and work with it?

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Nothing and no one can be allowed to hold you back. The sun in Aquarius at this time of year invites you to spread your wings and fly, both in the physical sense and on a mental level. The world is so much bigger than you think it is.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may not be entirely convinced that what is happening in your life is for the best but it is, so give it time to work itself out and give yourself time to get your head around what’s going on. This weekend – just relax and have fun.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

There is no point trying to bottle up your emotions because those who know you best can see your feelings written in your face. Be open and honest about what has been upsetting you, then look for solutions with the people you love.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Both at home and at work this could be a physically tiring weekend. The planets suggest you will be called upon to shoulder the kind of burdens that normal people find too heavy. But, of course, you’re not normal people, you’re a Virgo!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Don't let fear hold you back this weekend. Cosmic activity in the most dynamic and creative area of your chart promises that you CAN do something out of the ordinary and that it WILL be a huge success. Have faith in yourself.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Life seems to get faster by the day and the next 24 hours won’t be any different. The good news is you will easily be able to keep up with whatever changes are taking place. The not so good news is you may have to rescue someone who can’t.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The sooner you assert your authority the quicker you will be able to get past some kind of logjam in your everyday affairs. It’s not really a big issue but some people are trying to make it look like one. You’re not the sort to be fooled.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You should find it easier to make money now that both the sun and Mercury are moving through the financial area of your chart but don’t make getting rich for the sake of it your main aim. Channel what you earn into positive areas.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You can expect some amazing things to occur over the next 48 hours and whatever they happen to be you will be at the centre of them. Don’t be too passive though. This is your time of year and you have the power to set the agenda.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It’s natural that you should feel a bit unsure of yourself now the sun is moving through the most sensitive area of your chart but don’t let it affect what you are doing for other people. In fact, working for others will help you feel better about yourself.

