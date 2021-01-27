Your daily horoscope: January 27

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Not many people understand what motivates you but the few who do won’t be in the least bit surprised by your words and actions over the coming year. You have been building up to something big for quite some time, and now it is time to deliver

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may think you can tackle a difficult task on your own but the planets warn you would be wise to get assistance. There are plenty of people you can call on for help – friends, family and even work colleagues – so don’t be too much of an individualist.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may want to believe that you are always in control of your emotions but the approaching full moon is sure to bring sensitive feelings to the surface and you will have to find ways to deal with them. Start by accepting you are human like everyone else.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You must keep what happens over the next two or three days in perspective. Tomorrow’s full moon could bring the kind of shock that knocks you off your stride but you don’t have to let it get to you. Certainly don’t let it derail your long-term plans.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Although tomorrow’s full moon takes place in the most materialistic area of your chart you must not worry about money or possessions. Even if you find yourself short of cash for a day or two something will occur that tilts the financial balance back in your favor.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The most important thing now is that you keep believing you have what it takes to thrive, even if everyone else seems to be losing faith in you. You are big enough to get through the current storm – and come out the other side shining and smiling again.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It may seem as if you have enemies in all directions but more likely you are allowing your fears to get the better of you and your mind is conjuring up all sorts of fanciful ideas. You are in the same place you have always been Virgo – among friends.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

There is no point worrying, or even thinking about, how other people might react to your decision to move in a new direction. If you believe it is what must take place then get on and do it to the best of your abilities – and don’t look back.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Tomorrow’s full moon highlights the career area of your chart, so you would be wise to tread carefully on the work front in general and when dealing with employers and senior people in particular. They may be a bit more touchy than usual.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Just because you have a sense of humor does not mean everyone else has. The fact is some of the people you deal with today will be far too serious for your liking, but there is nothing you can do about it – except maybe stay out of their way.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

There can be no half-hearted measures today – everything you undertake must be done with 100 per cent effort and total efficiency. Others may not care about their professional reputation but you do, and with good reason – it’s what marks you out as special.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Relationship issues will take up a lot of your time over the next few days but you need to hold off from making far-reaching decisions, especially the sort that could be hard to reverse. Try not to take yourself, or other people, too seriously.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The upcoming full moon could tempt you to say or do something silly, so it will pay you to keep your thoughts to yourself and to only act when you have no other choice. If you can fade into the background for a while then do so.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com