HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Many of the things you experience this year will be the same things you experienced in the past but with a slight difference in focus. That means you will know how to deal with them. This time there will be a lot fewer mistakes and many more successes.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t get too serious about what’s going on in the world. There will come a time when you can ponder the meaning of it all but that time is not yet. Your main aim now must be to keep your eyes open for new financial opportunities.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It will be easy to start believing that all things are possible now the sun is moving through the career area of your chart, so keep in mind that you have limits like everyone else. Know what those limits are today and respect them.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You will find it remarkably easy to get your own way today and over the weekend, even more so if you turn on the charm and make those around you believe you care intensely about their wellbeing. It may not always be true but that doesn’t matter.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

What happens today will remind you that there is a pattern to your existence and that even if you stray off course a bit the cosmic powers that be will pull you back in the right direction. Identify what the pattern looks like and work with it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Make sure you get value for money if you have to put your hand in your pocket today because there are people out there who will happily cheat you if they think they can get away with it. Not everyone is as honest as you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Relationships are under excellent stars now, so make an effort to reach out to people, both those you like and those you love, today and over the weekend. Your heart is as soft as anyone’s and considerably more so than some.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Venus, planet of harmony, moves into the work and well-being area of your chart today, so your priority must be to find ways to do what you have to do but without exhausting yourself. Remember, you don’t have to do it all on your own.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Positive cosmic activity in the most dynamic area of your chart means you won’t be shy about letting those around you know what you are capable of today. Make sure they know what you expect of them too. Everyone must keep their standards high.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may have been too busy to spend much quality time with family and friends in recent weeks but that’s okay because you will more than make up for it over the next few days. Helping others have fun will be fun for you as well.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Get out and about and have a good time today. With Venus moving into the most sociable area of your chart you will make friends wherever you go and whatever you do, and someone who starts out as a friend could end up becoming a lover.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You seem to be on a winning streak at the moment and long may it continue, but don’t take risks with your money. The moment you start taking your financial good fortune for granted is also the moment when things could start to go wrong.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You will feel good about yourself today, physically, mentally and emotionally, and if you avoid doing anything strenuous that good feeling should last through the weekend too. Why push yourself hard when you don’t have to? Let others do the heavy lifting.

