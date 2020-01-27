Your daily horoscope: January 27

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If you make an effort to put other people first over the coming 12 months then the universe will reward you in numerous ways. It is one of the basic facts of life that what you do for, or to, someone else, always comes back to you in the end.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

A lot of good causes would benefit from your input and your leadership qualities, so why are you still not getting involved? Put your confidence and courage to good use this week by helping people who have not been anywhere near as fortunate as you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Do whatever it takes to help a friend or family member who is finding life tough. Try not to be judgmental about what they have done, and what it has cost them – just offer your services with no questions asked. You could be their saviour.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You have never been slow to adapt to changing circumstances and what occurs over the next few days will demonstrate just how quickly you can get your act together when the situation demands it. Mentally, at least, you are on a higher level than most other people.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

No matter how hard you try to shield a friend from an unpleasant truth they will eventually have to face up to the fact that they got something badly wrong. Make sure they are aware how they reached this position, then help them get out of it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Sometimes you just have to let the mask slip a bit and let others in on how you are feeling, especially if you are feeling less than great. You don’t have to be the tough guy all the time Leo – you are allowed to show your vulnerable side.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

What happens today will have a major impact on your relationship situation. The most important thing by far is that you are ready to forgive and forget when partners and loved ones and friends let you down. They will appreciate your understanding.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Can you turn dreams into realities? Of course you can. It does not matter in the slightest what others say can or cannot be done – as a Libra you can do anything you please, so long as you believe in yourself. Start making your dreams come true today.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Wishful thinking is not always a bad thing and with helpful cosmic activity in one of the more creative areas of your chart today you should be making wishes left, right and center. What you desire may be outrageous to some but for you it’s business as usual.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You don’t always feel comfortable with open displays of emotion but a loved one’s tears will move you today. The best way to help them, of course, is to be practical and insist that they be practical too – but it’s okay to show some sympathy as well.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Others may say your ideas are too eccentric to work but you know from long experience that if you apply yourself and refuse to give up then anything is possible. Ignore those who say your plans are sure to fail and do what feels right to you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You could hit the jackpot today if you listen to, and act on, what your inner voice is trying to tell you. It may be that the rest of the world says you have got it completely wrong but the rest of the world can, for now, be safely ignored.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Your ability to tune in to other people’s feelings will come in useful today, and may even change your life in some way. If you find it within your power to assist one of your fellow human beings then do so with no questions asked. Love everyone equally.

