Your daily horoscope: January 28

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Be wary of people – especially people you trust – who try to get you involved in the kind of hare-brained schemes you usually avoid. There is no such thing as a sure thing in life, so keep the dreamers at arm’s length this year. Trust only your own instincts.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It may at times seem as if you are too inflexible to move with the times but you will surprise a few people today by how quickly you adapt to changing circumstances. It’s just as well too, because those who don’t adapt could get left far behind.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Your may think that your latest idea is a surefire winner, and maybe it is, but if you are to have any chance of getting it off the ground you will need to persuade other people. You cannot just assume that you will get the support you need.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may have to lay down the law to someone whose attitude to their tasks, at home or at work, is a bit too slapdash for your liking. Let them know that if they are not prepared to do it right you will replace them with someone who is.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may be loving and forgiving by nature but some of the people you have to deal with over the next few days will be unsympathetic to say the least. Don’t let their negativity get to you – keep your spirits high and make a point of smiling often.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Although you may be a hero to some it seems not everyone is impressed by your larger-than-life attitude. You are under no obligation to change your ways to suit them – you are who you are for a good cosmic reason, so be who you are and enjoy it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The time has come to face up to a relationship problem that has dragged on too long. First you need to accept that it won’t improve of its own accord, then you need to take action to make sure you get back on the same emotional wavelength again.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may think you can put off certain tasks and duties indefinitely but you are kidding no one but yourself. At some point today you must get your act together and get started on what needs to be done – and the fact is only you can do it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Venus, planet of love, in the most dynamic area of your chart makes it easy for you to express yourself, but other influences warn that your words, sweet as they are, may not ring true to other people. Impress them with facts, not syrupy soundbites.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Today’s Mars-Neptune link could play havoc with your emotions, and the biggest danger by far is that you will attach too much importance to what is nothing more than a minor dispute. Just because someone disagrees with you does not make them an enemy.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

By all means hit the bright lights and have a good time this evening but don’t forget that people are depending on you to get important things done. Get stuck in to your workload early today, so tonight you will be free to follow your heart.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

By all means push for success, but don’t push so hard that you leave yourself open to accusations that you are bending the rules a little too far. Your rivals will be looking for excuses to publicly attack you. Don’t make it easy for them.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Sometimes you can be a bit too cautious for your own good, but lately you have been so adventurous that others wonder if you’ve had a personality transplant! Today, again, you will go all out to show you are one of life’s movers and shakers.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com