HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Neptune’s influence on your birthday will help you come up with the kind of creative ideas that have the potential to make some serious money, but don’t do anything too outrageous. Identify what you are naturally good at and find new ways to make it pay.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Your thoughts are important and what goes through your mind one minute will become your reality the next this weekend, so make sure your thoughts are positive and avoid people whose outlook on life always seems to be so depressingly downbeat.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will be in the spotlight over the next 48 hours, so put on your best outfit and your best happy face and prepare to give the world the show it expects of you. Your reputation is about to soar, as is your money-making potential.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

By all means speak your mind this weekend but make sure the claims you make are based squarely on facts, because if you twist the truth to fit a particular agenda your rivals will be only too eager to pounce. You don’t need to make things up.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Cosmic activity in the wealth area of your chart means you must be careful when making deals and signing contracts. Above all don’t let anyone try to convince you there is easy money to be made. It may be your money they’re after.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If someone says you must make a quick decision about your financial situation this weekend you must tell them to get lost. The only voice you should be listening to now is that soft inner voice that has never been known to give bad advice.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The more others try to heap extra work on your shoulders the more you must resist. Let them know you’ve got enough on your plate as it is and will not be taking on any more chores or responsibilities. They won’t like it but why should you care?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The more you are put to the test this weekend the more you will enjoy it, so get stuck into your work and let everyone know you are not the sort to back down when faced with a major challenge. Your professional attitude is sure to impress.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There may be a dozen different demands on your time and your energy over the next 48 hours but there is one thing only that really needs your attention. Ignore all distractions, both at home and at work, and focus on that one special thing.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Neptune’s influence in the domestic area of your chart means you need to be careful when dealing with loved ones’ fragile emotions. This is not the right time to be brutal in your assessment of what your nearest and dearest have been doing wrong.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Your attitude may be a bit too abrasive for a friend’s liking this weekend, so don’t be surprised if they decide to keep their distance. Yes, of course, they are being ridiculously touchy but it’s probably better if you steer clear of each other.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Not everyone can handle inconvenient facts as well as you, so it might be wise to give friends and family a sanitized version of the truth. Yes, it’s a pain having to tiptoe around their over-sensitive feelings but why create a scene when you don’t have to?

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You need to decide what it is you want out of life and how you intend to get it. The sun’s journey through the most introverted area of your chart makes this the ideal time of year to look more closely at your deepest needs and desires.

