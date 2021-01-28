Your daily horoscope: January 28

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A full moon on your birthday promises an eventful year, one in which you will fight some major battles. You may not win them all but you will win often enough, and your triumphs will be big enough, that your life is changed for the better.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Make a conscious effort not to be too pushy today. Yes, of course, there are things you need to get done but the way in which you choose to do them is of the utmost importance. Steer yourself in the direction of cooperation rather than conflict.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

No matter how much you do for someone today they will keep demanding you do more and at some stage you must tell them “enough is enough”. Will that cause bad feeling? Probably, but rather that than you keep running here, there and everywhere for them.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Choose your words with care today, because the full moon will encourage you to say things you might later regret. Positive communication is a must, especially when dealing with people who have come to rely on you to keep their spirits high.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Both the full moon and cosmic activity in your opposite sign make it likely you will go over the top in some way today. The moment you recognize that you have gone too far you must do whatever it takes to make amends. Don’t let bad feelings fester.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The full moon in your sign is a clear signal that you need to stay in control of your emotions. Try not to let events get on top of you, because that is when you are most likely to say or do something that will stir things up even more.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You have been worrying about matters over which you have no control and what occurs today will bring that fact home to you in ways that can’t be ignored. Whatever your problems might be you need to lighten up and not take them so seriously.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If a friend tries to insist that you do things their way you may be tempted to say something nasty, but maybe that’s not such a great idea. By this time tomorrow they won’t be so demanding, and come the weekend they’ll be all smiles again.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Make every effort to avoid extremes today, because with the full moon cutting across important angles of your chart the consequences could go way beyond what you expected. One small act could have knock-on effects that last weeks, months, even years.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You are increasingly of the opinion that something is wrong with your life and that it needs to be put right immediately. Before you act though you must pinpoint precisely what it is that needs fixing, otherwise you could get it wrong and make matters worse.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you expect everything to work out for the best without you personally making much of an effort you will be disappointed. That applies to all areas of life but especially to money matters. Stay on top of your cashflow situation and account for every last cent.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Someone who does not share your optimistic outlook on life may give you a hard time today, because the full moon makes them envious of your positive nature. Don’t get angry though. Teach them to see how even negative events can work out for the best.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you give up on something you can’t seem to master you will regret it later on when you realize that, with a bit more effort, it could have been made to work. Forget about the goal and focus on the process. Take it a step at a time.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com