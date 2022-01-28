Aquarius.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

It doesn’t matter that you don’t have a clear idea of what you must do with your life this year because the universe will guide you each step of the way. Keep your mind clear of unnecessary chatter so your inner voice can come through loud and clear.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It would appear you have been worrying about something that in the greater scheme of things is of no significance at all. Don’t let the doom-mongers and the end-is-nigh types fool you with fake facts and figures. They’re wrong, as usual.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Rumours of one sort or another could have you believing that something wonderful is about to happen, but most likely it won’t. Some people enjoy stirring things up and getting gullible types in a tizzy, but you’re not that easily fooled – are you?

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It will pay you to be a bit more laid-back about money matters today, not least because there is nothing you can do to change the situation you find yourself in. Joint finances are going through a tricky stage at the moment, so be patient.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Don’t take what you hear from friends and colleagues at face value over the next 24 hours. The simple fact is that even if you are inclined to believe them there is no way you can be 100 per cent certain they know what they are talking about.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Pretend to be confident today, even if you have serious doubts that what you have agreed to get involved with is going to end well. You gave your word that you would give it your best shot so now you have no choice but to go all the way.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Try not to take anything, or anyone, too seriously over the next 24 hours. If your mind keeps returning to an issue that worries you then find something of a more positive nature to focus on. Passion trumps fear, so do only what turns you on.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

There were times of late when you started to wonder if people in positions of power were trying to trip you up and make you look bad, but it wasn’t true then and it isn’t true now. Don’t blame others for the little things that go wrong.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Travel plans are likely to be disrupted today and over the weekend but now that you know that it won’t bother you so much. Make allowances for the inevitable delays and be happy when visitors arrive later than expected – they’re worth the wait.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It will pay you to find a quiet spot where you can consider your options without being distracted. If others push you to commit yourself to something of a financial or business nature tell them you need to think about it a bit first.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The direct approach won’t be the best approach today. Whatever problem you find yourself dealing with your chances of success will be higher if you come at it from an angle rather than tackling it head-on. A bit of cunning will go a long way!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

No matter how carefully you may have planned something you will have to go back to the beginning and do it all over again. That may be frustrating but there is no point getting angry about it. You’ll plan it even better the second time around.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It annoys you when people twist your words and make is seem as if you said something you did not, and it will be doubly irritating today as your reputation is at stake. You may have to repeat yourself but your message is important, so keep at it.

