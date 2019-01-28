Your daily horoscope: January 28

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If you are serious about not just changing but transforming your life then now is the time to start doing those things that can make it happen. Forget about what other people expect of you – only ever do what you expect of yourself.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

All things are possible if you dare to take a risk today. It doesn’t have to be a big risk either – it could well be the case that the most minor effort on your part could lead to major benefits, both for yourself and for those you love.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may be hugely ambitious but the planets warn you could be too ambitious for your own good over the next few days. There are so many things you can do now but there is one thing you must not do – and that’s exhaust yourself by doing too much.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

While everyone else seems to be cracking under pressure you are growing stronger by the minute. What’s your secret? Whatever it is you are advised to keep faith with it today and throughout the week. You are destined for marvellous things!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

According to the planets you could make some serious money over the next few days, but to do so you may have to give up something in return. Decide if it is a trade worth making and then, if it is, go with it all the way.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Stop feeling sorry for yourself, Leo! The world is a wonderful place and your own position in it is nothing to feel bad about. Make a point of counting your blessings over the next 24 hours – and then enjoy them one by one.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

This may be a tough time of year for you but there are ways you can make life easier for yourself, not least by being positive at all times. Negative thoughts will feed on each other and drag you down – and you must not let that happen.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Don’t waste time and energy trying to convert people to your point of view – most likely that will just send them hurrying off in the opposite direction! Unless, of course, you are playing a double bluff game and want them to go that way.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The planets warn that you need to keep your enthusiasm under control, because if you get carried away you could bite off more than you can chew and choke yourself! You don’t have to be the biggest and the best at everything you do Scorpio.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Even your best-laid plans are likely to hit some kind of snag today, but don’t let it worry you. In the greater scheme of things you are still heading in the right direction, so replace that frown with a smile and just keep going.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

There is something you want to do that is clearly right for you, but you are holding back because you are scared it might go wrong and leave you looking foolish. You’re right, it might. But how good will you look if you never try? Get on with it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You need to be looking both forward and back at the moment, because the lessons you learn from your past will make it many times more likely that your future will be bright. Also, don’t ever fear failure – it’s invariably a stepping stone to success.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Yes, you might wish that you were in someone else’s shoes at the moment, but look at it another way: there are at least five billion people who would love to be in your shoes. You are where you are, and you are who you are – so enjoy it.

