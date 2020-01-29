Your daily horoscope: January 29

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Opportunities to prove yourself will come thick and fast over the next 12 months but, as always, it is what you choose to do with those opportunities that matters. Be aware of your limits but be aware too that you can exceed those limits if you truly desire it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The closer you try to keep someone to you the more likely it is you will push them away, so give them some slack and don’t worry so much that they may wander if you don’t keep an eye on them. The planets indicate they love only you!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You need to look past superficial differences and see that you have a lot in common with someone who is playing a bigger role in your life than you expected. It could be the start of a beautiful friendship – if you encourage it to blossom.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You seem determined to change not only the way you approach life but the way life treats you as well. The success of the first goal depends entirely on you but the second won’t be so easy. Seriously, how often has life changed just for you in the past?

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Someone you have feelings for will go out of their way to please you today, which is nice, but don’t let them manoeuvre you into a situation where you feel you have an emotional obligation to them – which the planets warn could be their long-term goal.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Look after your own interests today, no matter how many people in your life try to get you to put their needs first. It’s not being selfish, it’s being sensible, because if you don’t keep yourself happy you won’t be able to make others happy too.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The planets are trying to clear away a number of things that are cluttering up your existence, and you should just let them go. The more things you allow to pass out of your life now the more things – richer things – will come in later in the year.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you aim only for your highest ideals you will get only good things coming into your life. So much that occurs on an everyday level is a reflection of the way you think and feel, so be positive in head and in heart and reap the rewards.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may want to change your plans today but if you do you will risk annoying someone you need to be on good terms with. If you really do have to change your schedule then go right ahead, but otherwise be smart and postpone it until later.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may clash with someone over something trivial today and if you do there is a risk the situation could escalate quickly. The best way to defuse the situation is to keep your temper in check and smile at all times, especially times when you want to scream!

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Don’t even think of trying to run away from your problems. Face them head on. With both Jupiter and Saturn moving through your sign you have what it takes to deal with any and all situations that life throws at you. Do so with a smile on your face.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may feel down at the moment but there is plenty you can do to make life fun again. To begin with you can stop worrying about a loved one. Their situation is nowhere near as bad as you fear. They may even be more worried about you!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Identify your No. 1 target and go after it with every ounce of energy you possess. It may not be possible to have it all but you can still have enough of the good things in life to make this a wonderful first month of the year.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com