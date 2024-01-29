Open this photo in gallery: Aquarius.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Jupiter’s influence on your birthday means you can expect a host of good things to come your way on the home front over the next 12 months. Don’t worry if you have the occasional falling out with people you love, just forgive and forget and move on together.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may have a well-developed sense of humour but not everyone is going to laugh at your outrageous jokes today, in fact some people are sure to be offended. Do you care? Of course not, but make sure you don’t annoy the wrong people.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Make the most of a very positive cosmic set-up to get back into the spotlight and show the world you still have star quality. If you make an effort to reinvent yourself it won’t be long before fame and fortune come knocking again.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The more some people say you need to change course the more you must ignore them and push ahead along the same path. They may not understand what you are doing but you have a perfectly clear idea in which direction your destiny is to be found .

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The planets warn that the more you try to hold on to something today the more likely it is you will lose it. That applies especially to a relationship where you would be the first to admit you have been overly possessive of late. Ease your grip a little.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It may seem like the right idea to give up on a project that seems to be going nowhere but don’t be too hasty. The cosmic picture is changing rapidly now and in a matter of days that project may be a lot of fun again, and profitable too.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Cosmic activity in the most dynamic area of your chart means you have only to follow your instincts to get to some place really worth going. Also, with Jupiter’s influence strong at the moment, making the journey will be as enjoyable as reaching the end.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

A change of career is very much on the cards at the moment but you must give it plenty of serious thought before giving up what you have achieved and moving on to a different track. Is there some way you can do both jobs at the same time?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Don’t be suspicious if a friend or colleague offers you what you most desire on a plate today. Chances are they want to see you do well and think they may be able to help you achieve your ambitions. Why would you want to turn them down?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Is life a bit dull at the moment? Maybe it is but the winds of change are blowing and in a matter of days you will be off on a journey of discovery. Your craving for excitement will bring new opportunities and set you on a more adventurous path.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Mars in your sign endows you with so much courage and so much confidence that you won’t hesitate for even a moment when opportunity comes knocking, which it will very soon. Be bold, be brave and, above all, be the one who makes the first move.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

With both the sun and Pluto moving through your sign you don’t lack for ambition but you might be a bit too impulsive for your own good. Slow down, think carefully and work out how to achieve greatness without risking everything you have already gained.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You deserve each and every one of the good things now coming your way and anyone who tries to tell you otherwise must be kept at arm’s length so their poisonous words can have no effect. They are jealous of your success, pure and simple.

