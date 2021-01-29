Your daily horoscope: January 29

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Jupiter union on your birthday is an omen of both joy and success. Act as if the world is behind you 100 per cent and that whatever you attempt to do is guaranteed to work – and it will. Lady Luck is smiling on you, so be happy.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You’ll be in a go-getting mood today and will go anywhere and do anything to get what you need. Make sure though that it really is what you need – don’t waste time and energy on objectives that are unlikely to benefit you in the long-term.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may be inclined to throw the rule book out of the window today but is that really such a good idea? On the work front especially you should think carefully before insisting that things are done your way – or do you enjoy creating opponents?

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Don’t automatically assume that friends and relatives will back you up in what you intend to do today. You may think your proposals are reasonable but they are likely to see them in a different light. Make an effort to understand why they’re so doubtful.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Somehow you need to find a way to deal with the opposing forces that are making life so difficult at the moment. It would help if you gave up on the idea that common ground can still be found. It might be wiser just to agree to disagree.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Something will happen today or over the weekend that has a profound effect on the way you look at the world in general and at other people in particular. Try to recognize that everyone, even your rivals and enemies, are basically kind and decent.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Today’s sun-Jupiter link will encourage you to look long and hard at your working routine and find ways to make your daily load less burdensome. To start with, try doing less for certain people – you’ve been carrying them far too long.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You won’t hesitate to break rules and cut corners today and will most likely get away with it. Cosmic activity in the most dynamic area of your chart suggests you are in one of those moods where sheer force of personality will carry you through to success.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You could be a touch too emotional for your own good today, especially if by showing your feelings rivals believe you are on the verge of cracking up. You’re not, of course, but why encourage them? Act tough even if you don’t feel tough.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Plan your next move carefully, then put all your physical, mental and emotional energy into getting it done. And don’t forget that no matter how personal your goals may be you can always get other people to assist you. You’re surrounded by willing hands and minds.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

What happened yesterday may not have been to your liking but as there is nothing you can do to change it there is no point dwelling on it. Put it out of your mind and focus on something that excites you. Always look forward, never look back.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The sun and Jupiter combine in your sign today, making it easy for you to think big and act big. Ignore those who say you should be cautious, and follow your heart in whatever direction it points you – that’s where you will find true happiness and success.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Be wary of people who make the kind of promises that are clearly going to be hard to keep. They may sound convincing but deep down you know it is all an act, one designed to benefit them at other people’s expense. Don’t let it be at your expense.

