Aquarius.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The message of your birthday chart is that everything must be done by the book and in full view of those you work and do business with. Cutting corners is not an option because rivals and enemies will be watching your every move. Dazzle them with your footwork.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You won’t lack for opportunities to make your mark this weekend but you will need to keep your confidence in check because not everything will come as easy as you seem to expect. You have rivals too, so prepare to be challenged at work.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Information will come to light over the next 48 hours that has you wondering if anyone can be trusted. That could though be an overreaction, brought about by the frustration of not getting things your own way. Calm down – it’s all part of the game.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Keep things simple this weekend and keep in mind at all times that life is supposed to be fun, not a constant struggle. On the money side of things, if someone makes you an offer you were not expecting it might be wise to turn it down.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There will be times over the next few days when it feels as if you are living an old part of your life all over again. It may be true that you’ve been here before but keep your guard up because the consequences won’t be the same.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The choices you make over the next 48 hours will have a huge influence on your life for months, maybe even years, to come, so make them wisely. On the work front, especially, resist the urge to be impulsive. Every decision must be arrived at logically.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Mercury, your ruler, joins forces with power planet Pluto today, so you won’t be short of self-belief and you won’t hesitate to lay down the law. Be careful though. Mercury is still moving retrograde, so some of your decisions could be provocative.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Cosmic activity in one of the more sensitive areas of your chart warns you must not get involved in situations that are of no real concern to you personally. You may not like what’s going on but you won’t be able to stop it, so keep your distance.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If other people are happy to waste time on trivialities and idle gossip that’s up to them, but you have more important things to focus on. Remind yourself what needs to be done to bring your long-term ambitions closer to completion – then do them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may be tempted to go on a spree now your financial situation is improving but don’t be hasty. You know from past experience how quickly the situation can change and how unexpected bills can disrupt the picture. Be smart with your money.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The sun and Pluto joins forces in your sign this weekend, boosting your mental energy and persuading you to believe that all things are possible. Maybe they are but brain power alone won’t take you where you want to go. You’ll need some cash in your pocket too.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may not be in the mood to shoot the breeze with your friends this weekend but that’s okay. There are some major issues that need to be dealt with – not later but right now – so get your serious head on and get them done.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You are spending too much time and too much emotional energy looking back and wondering if you could have handled some situations better. What’s done is done and cannot be undone, so let go of the past and embrace a potentially wonderful future.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com