Your daily horoscope: January 29

IF TODAY

IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Some people measure their wealth by what they own and earn but your wealth will be measured by the quality of your friendships over the coming year. You’re not alone now and you never will be alone – there are no end of people out there who adore you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You won’t get on with everyone you meet today and it’s quite possible you won’t get on with anyone at all, but will that bother you? Of course not! You’re an Aries, you don’t require anyone’s approval or acceptance but your own.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

What you need to bear in mind today is that while you may be good at something there is sure to be someone who is better than you. It’s no big deal and in no way suggests that you are inferior. Be realistic about what you can do.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You seem to have got the wrong end of the stick where an affair of the heart is concerned and now you need to make amends. There is no point being embarrassed that you made a mistake – you’re human like the rest of us.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You know what you can do but do colleagues and employers and other important people know? If not you must make it your business today to showcase your talents so they cannot overlook you. Sell yourself Cancer, because no one else will.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Make sure others tell you the truth, even if you suspect that what you are about to be told won’t be to your liking. It’s always better to know what is really going on than to pretend that everything is rosy when deep down you know it isn’t.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Make a point of counting your blessings today. When you have finished – and it may take longer than you imagined – your mood will be considerably improved. In the greater scheme of things you are one of life’s lucky ones, so cheer up.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The more people you have to deal with today the more it may feel as if events are slipping out of your control. Find ways to cut yourself off from too much human contact, at least for a while. Too much sensory input can be overwhelming.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you rush into something you don’t know much about today you run the risk of making a silly mistake and then having to admit that others know better than you. Know who you are and what you can do Scorpio. You don’t have to pretend.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It’s not like you to find it hard to be direct with people but for some reason you are reluctant to say what you mean. If you are worried about hurting someone’s feelings be assured they won’t mind at all – they prefer it when you are blunt.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You don’t have to start something new merely for the sake of it or because other people are busy doing things. Slow down and take it easy for a while – you don’t need to challenge your mind and your body every day of the week.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You can make yourself happy or you can make yourself sad – the effort it takes is exactly the same. In which case it seems ridiculous that you keep looking on the dark side of things. Lighten up Aquarius, it’s life, and life should always be fun.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Your emotions could be a bit unsteady today, so promise yourself now that whatever happens you won’t overreact. You probably will, of course, but if you are aware that you are in a volatile mood then hopefully you won’t go too far.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com