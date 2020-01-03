Your daily horoscope: January 3

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Everyone has “demons” – dark thoughts that stir in the depths of the mind – and your own demons will be more active than usual over the coming year. They can’t hurt you in any way but they can, if you let them, help you to understand what drives you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You have wasted far too much time worrying about things that may never happen – now you must push on and make things happen, both for yourself and for other people. In the beginning was the deed, so act on impulse today and see where it takes you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you find that you are wanting all the things you cannot have then maybe you have got your priorities wrong. Give some thought today and over the weekend to what is driving your desires. It could be that many of them are wholly irrational.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

As Mars moves into your opposite sign today it will pay you to focus on where you intend going and what you intend doing in 2020. Don’t just think of yourself – think too about where partners and loved ones need to go. You can go there together.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Certain facts can no longer be avoided and the sooner you face up to them the better. Yes, you failed at something. Yes, it hurts. But if you are as smart as you think you are then what you learn from failure will make future successes more likely.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Do what is asked of you today with a smile on your face. You might prefer to go off and do your own thing but the planets indicate if you work with friends and colleagues on what they are doing you will benefit hugely as well.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Expect other people to stir up trouble today, most likely in the hope that you will get angry and say and do things you later regret. Make a conscious decision not to react to their games and tricks. In fact, if you can, ignore them completely.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may be a rational and reasonable human being but not everyone can be as balanced in their approach to life, so make allowances. If a friend or loved one needs to let off steam today then move out of the way and let them get on with it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Any obstacles you are currently facing are of your own making and once you understand that you can find ways to go round them. A positive attitude is a must today, not least because as Mars moves out of your sign your confidence may dip a little.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Others sometimes claim that you can be impulsive and impatient, and they will have plenty of evidence to back up that claim today and over the weekend. As Mars moves into your sign you have no intention of staying calm or being cautious!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You seem determined to prove someone wrong and it is taking up far too much of your time and your energy. Put your brain power to better use today by focusing on what you can do right, then what they do wrong won’t have such a big impact.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

People with views that are very different to your own will attempt to win you round to their way of thinking, and of course they will fail. However, one of their ideas could take hold in your mind and might even change your outlook later in the year.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You seem to be under the impression that the only way you will get what you desire is by taking it, and you could be right. Cosmic activity in the career area of your chart encourages you to be more assertive on the work front. But don’t overdo it.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com