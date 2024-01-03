Open this photo in gallery: CapricorniStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Jupiter’s influence on your birthday will encourage you to give the creative side of your nature its head over the coming year. Ignore those who say you have no hope of succeeding – they will be the ones slapping you hardest on the back when you do.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

What you need to keep in mind at all times is that every event in your life, both small and large, happens for a reason and develops according to a higher cosmic plan. It will help you immensely if you can accept and believe that today.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

No matter how much pressure you may be under on the work front you must put family matters first over the next 24 hours. It’s good that you want to get ahead in your career but it must not be at the expense of the people you love.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may seem laidback and easily led but anyone who thinks they can persuade you to do things that are clearly against your own interests is in for a rude awakening today. On the work front especially you won’t give an inch, never mind a mile.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you get that feeling today that something is not quite right you must not ignore it. Colleagues may try to persuade you that everything is fine and there is no reason to worry but that will make you even more suspicious, and rightly so!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You have a talent for being ruthlessly honest but the planets warn this could be one of those days when it might be best to keep your opinions to yourself. Why risk making enemies of people in positions of power when there is nothing to gain from it?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may not know why you distrust someone so much but a dozen alarm bells have been going off in your head over the past few days, which suggests that your subconscious is trying to tell you something. You cannot afford to ignore it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The more a friend or family member gets themselves worked up about an issue that seems trivial to you the more inclined you will be to make light of it, but that may not be the right approach to take. At least pretend you sympathize with them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If something goes wrong today you must not write it off as just one of those things. If you look a little closer at the situation you may discover there has been a deliberate act of sabotage. Use your forensic skills to find out the truth.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The more commitments you have taken on in recent weeks the more you must relax a bit now. Others may try to bribe or bully you into doing more but you must stand fast and refuse to accept that doing things for others is some kind of moral duty.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Having got what you most desired over the past few weeks you may now be wondering if it was really the right thing for you. Fortunately, there is still time to backtrack a bit and take a different route to a completely different type of goal.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

A negative comment from a friend or even a loved one could knock you off your stride today, but now that you know that you can at least pretend not to be bothered. Chances are they don’t mean what they say anyway, so don’t take it too seriously.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Because your emotions are so powerful it’s likely that if you fear the worst today then the worst will happen. If, on the other hand, you make a conscious effort to expect the best there will be no end of good things coming your way. It’s your choice.

