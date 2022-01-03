Capricorn.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The most important thing over the coming year is that you give yourself a purpose. If you have something to aim for – whatever that something might be – you will accomplish more than ever before. Don’t give in to doubt and dither – it’s your destiny to dare!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The career area of your chart is cosmically jumping at the moment, so put yourself about on the work front and make sure everyone knows who you are and what you can do. And what can you do? Absolutely anything you set your heart on!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The most important thing now is that you focus on the good things in life and put all the not-so-good stuff out of your mind. Whatever it is you are doing, be it personal or professional, you should be doing it with a smile on your face.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Are people talking behind your back? Maybe. Does it matter? Not in the slightest. Since when did you start caring what others think about you? Treat all criticism, no matter where it may come from, as a joke you are entitled to laugh at.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There will be times today when you find it hard to understand why certain people behave the way they do, but don’t waste energy trying to get your head around it. Sometimes there is no answer to what goes on in the world.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The planets warn if you give up on a project now you will regret it later on when you realize how successful it could have been had you just kept at it. As one of the zodiac’s fixed signs you don’t lack for stamina, so stay with it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It may annoy you that a colleague is dragging their feet but as there is nothing you can do about it you are advised to keep your anger under wraps. If they see you are getting upset they may be inclined to drag their feet even more.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Sometimes you have to let other people know that you are not amused and this is one of those occasions. It’s important that you stay calm but it is also important that you don’t hold back if you feel your criticism is justified, and it is.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Try not to take what happens today too seriously. Just because other people are getting worked up about it does not mean you have to follow their example. There are enough grim faces in the world as it is – don’t add to them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You have no choice but to let a loved one know they are on the wrong track. You don’t have to be cruel about it but you do have to be honest, because no one else is going to step up and give them the information they need.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If there is something you should have finished last week but failed to complete because you were having so much fun, you must get it done now. If your workload gets out of hand it may be quite a while before you get on top of it again.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Are you getting the most from your talents? Are you making full use of your opportunities? The planets indicate you could be doing more and you could be doing better, so give 100 per cent today, then keep on giving it every chance you get.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Do you need to tear everything down and start again from scratch to be a success? No you do not, and anyone who suggests you do is not to be trusted. You did many good things in 2021, and those are the things you must build on in 2022.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com