HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You won’t be short of friends this year but some of them could be a drain on your resources, so take stock of your relationships and decide how much each of them is worth to you. There is only so much of you, and your money, to go around.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Friends and colleagues will praise you to the skies today and rightly so. Not only do they recognize and appreciate your talents but they also value you as a reliable teammate. You belong at the top and it won’t be long before you are moving up.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You have some major ideas for the future but don’t get carried away and start imagining you are some kind of superman and can do as you please. If you choose your battles carefully there is no doubt you can be one of life’s winners.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You will experience a surge of energy and enthusiasm today but most importantly you will believe with all your heart that for you the impossible no longer exists. This is a great time to expand your horizons and look for challenges further afield.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

A partnership that has been going through a tricky phase should improve over the next few days but a lot depends on your attitude. Are you the sort who can forgive and forget? If so, there is every chance it can still be made to work.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Make sure you ask for permission if what you are planning encroaches on other people’s living space. Sometimes you get so carried away with your own enthusiasm that you neglect to take friends and colleagues into account – and today you will need their help.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Just because you have done something a certain way in the past does not mean you have to do it that way in the future. If your efforts don’t seem to be having the desired effect today try adjusting your approach a little. It could work wonders.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Nothing much will change in the physical sense over the next 24 hours but mentally you will begin to believe that you really can reach those lofty goals you have been dreaming of. Venus, your ruler, will point you in the right direction. After that, just march!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may find it difficult to communicate on a verbal level today but you can and you must make yourself heard on an emotional level. Pay attention to the body language you use, because it’s essential that others get the right message.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It’s not like you to hold back from speaking your mind but you have done so in recent days so as not to cause offence. Now though you have no choice but to say your piece. If others feel hurt by it they have only themselves to blame.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Good news concerning your cash-flow situation is on the way but don’t use it as an excuse to go on yet another spree. Just because there are still items remaining on your shopping list does not mean you have to rush out and buy them.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

As Venus moves into your sign today you will find it incredibly easy to let others know what it is you desire. Not only that but there is a real possibility they will get it for you. You seem to have amassed a lot of goodwill of late.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may think you won’t much enjoy what you are expected to do today but once you get into it you may be surprised how much fun it is. However, if you think an authority figure’s request is too outrageous you are entitled to refuse.

