Your daily horoscope: January 3

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

What is it that you expect of yourself? What is it that drives you? You need to identify those things clearly in your mind, then you need to do whatever it takes to make a success of them. Make that your overriding ambition this year.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Something will happen today that makes you realize how much more is possible if you really put your mind to it. On the career front, especially, you will get at least one and maybe several opportunities to showcase your talents. Don’t waste them.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you need to get away from your usual environment then start making plans and don’t stop until you have booked yourself a vacation in some place exotic. The planets indicate that the further you travel the more you will enjoy it, so get going.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Be warned Gemini: While you are trying to find out what other people are up to they could be digging around in things that you would rather keep hidden. If you want your personal affairs to remain personal you may need to change your passwords!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You cannot be top dog every day of the week and with the sun moving through your opposite sign the simple fact is you will have to follow while others lead. It’s really no big deal – so long as they know where they are going, of course.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Everyone seems to be acting nicely toward you at the moment. Are they after something? Maybe, but more likely they just enjoy being in your company and basking in the aura of your golden personality. You should feel flattered Leo.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

This is the ideal time to start something creative or artistic, something that will not only engage you physically, mentally and emotionally, but could pay off financially too at some point in the future. Good art is worth paying for!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If there have been any minor disputes or disagreements on the home front of late now is the time to sit down and sort them out. Affairs of the heart are also under positive stars. If you are currently unattached you won’t be for long!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Don’t sit at home doing nothing today Scorpio – get out into the world and see and be seen. If you make new friends over the next few days – and you will – they will most likely become the kind of friends you keep for life.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you are looking to close some sort of deal then Mercury’s change of signs at the weekend will help you. Your powers of persuasion are always formidable but they are about to become unbeatable – no one will want to deny you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

This is your time of year, a time when all things are possible if you want them enough. But it is also possible to go over the top and do too much, both for yourself and for other people. Draw up a sensible plan and stick to it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Don’t worry if you don’t get much done today – chances are the aims and deadlines you set for yourself were both unnecessary and unreasonable and can be safely ignored. You won’t lose out if you take it easy up to and including the weekend.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The planets warn you can no longer rely on other people to come to your rescue if you go too far or spend too much. The fact that you have grown used to someone being there to catch you when you fall isn’t helpful, and could even be dangerous.

