Your daily horoscope: January 30

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The message of your birthday chart this year is that you need to get organized – and quickly. There are so many things you can accomplish over the coming 12 months but you must have a clear plan of action to guide you. Start putting that plan together today.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You could be thinking of doing something you tried before and which did not work out, but this time you believe it can be made to work. Are you sure of that? If there are any doubts at all you should give it a miss. Learn from your mistakes!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Something needs to be said and from the look of things you are the one who will have to say it. You may annoy one of two people with your blunt remarks but they need to be made aware that this isn’t a game – people’s livelihoods are at stake.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may have an army of facts and figures on your side but it won’t make any difference. If others are determined to believe that you are wrong then nothing will persuade them otherwise. Let them get on with it – and make sure they own their mistakes.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The planets warn that someone you are close to emotionally is not being honest with you and it will no doubt sadden you when you realize you can no longer trust them. They may, however, have a good reason for their deceit. Find out what it is.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Try not to let other people see that you are worried about something, because it may encourage one or two of them to play on your fears. Make an effort to smile and look confident, even if on the inside you feel anything but self-assured.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Yes, of course, you can retreat into your shell and pretend that the big, bad world outside your door does not exist, but sooner or later you will have to confront what is worrying you. The sooner you face up to it the sooner you will get past it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Forget about getting on top of your chores today and do something that is both creative and fun. You are at your best when interacting with the world around you and the current cosmic set-up means you can accomplish so much over the next few days.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You cannot go on trying to hide your feelings for a certain person. Other people have begun to notice that you are enamoured by them and sooner or later the news will get back to the object of your would-be affection. It’s better if you let them know yourself.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If your sixth sense tells you to be wary of someone who appears quite harmless you would be a fool to ignore it. The subconscious side of your nature may have been picking up hints and signals that your everyday mind somehow managed to miss.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Don’t sit around in the same places, doing the same things with the same group of people – get out into the world and do something different. You need to break out of your social rut before it gets too boring and stifles all the fun out of life.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There is no point trying to force your views on people who clearly don’t want to know, so save your energy for working with those who are on the same level as you mentally and emotionally, and maybe politically too. One true friend is worth a dozen reluctant converts.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The sun in the most sensitive area of your chart may be having a negative effect on your outlook at the moment but there is no need to panic. Just a few short weeks from now your mood will improve dramatically and life will be fun again.

