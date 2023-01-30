Aquarius.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your head and your heart will work together in perfect alignment over the coming year, so set your sights high and expect to rise even higher. Your sense of adventure will take you to some interesting new places and you may not want to come back!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Your outlook on life is so good at the moment it might be easy to believe you can never lose. Hopefully though you have enough common sense to recognize you have limits like everyone else. Taking other people’s viewpoints into account is important too.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Mars in the main financial area of your chart means you have what it takes to make some serious money, but don’t lose sight of the fact that there are more important things in life than how much you earn. Relationships must always come first.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Mars in your sign is on excellent terms with the sun today, so you may be tempted to take some kind of gamble and there is every chance it could pay off. Don’t be too reckless though. Winning streaks, by definition, don’t last forever.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Someone you work or do business with seems to know a lot more about you than you do about them. Does that put you at a disadvantage? Actually it could work in your favour as it means you are free of assumptions that could be wrong.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may think you can do as you please as the new week begins but that is the kind of attitude that could lead to some dangerous developments. Play everything by the book over the next 24 hours. Rules are there for a reason.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Today’s sun-Mars link will do wonders for your ambitions and if you are the kind of Virgo who believes you should be No. 1 it won’t be long before the corner office is yours. No matter how big the challenges you face you CAN overcome them.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Trust your instincts today and keep trusting them right through the week. Some people may try to convince you that you’ve got it all wrong but time will reveal they don’t know what they are talking about. Always listen to your inner voice.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Something you have kept secret for a very long time will become public knowledge either today or tomorrow and there is nothing you can do about it. If you pretend you don’t care then it’s highly unlikely other people will care either.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

There is no point trying to keep your thoughts to yourself today because deep down you want the world to know what you are hoping to accomplish. Be open and honest about your desires and about the plans you have made for the next few months.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Something that seems hilariously funny to you won’t seem so amusing to everyone you socialize and do business with today, so think before you speak. If others remain straight-faced while tears of laughter roll down your cheeks it means you’ve gone too far!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

This is potentially one of the best days of the year for you as the sun in your sign links with energy planet Mars. Don’t sit back and let life come to you – get out into the world and chase after whatever and whoever inspires you the most.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Resist the urge to browbeat friends and family members with facts and figures that prove your point. If you come on too strong today they could choose to do the opposite to what you suggest, simply because they don’t like being preached at.

