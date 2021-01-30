Your daily horoscope: January 30

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Do you control your mind or does your mind control you? That is a question you’ll need to get to grips with over the coming year. By all means allow yourself to dream but if your head is in the clouds you must keep your feet on the ground.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Be very careful who you choose to support this weekend because if they lose a battle or make a mistake it could reflect badly on you. If at all possible stay neutral, especially on the work front where ego conflicts are pretty much guaranteed.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If someone you work with tries to lay the blame for a failure that wasn’t your doing at your door this weekend you must let them know you’re not having it. Even if you were in some way involved it certainly wasn’t you who called the shots.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Something you believe in quite strongly will be called into question over the next 48 hours and you are advised to be flexible and allow your opinions to change if that becomes necessary. Don’t become fixated on one explanation or one set of causes.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You must check the small print on all kinds of documents, because as mind planet Mercury begins a retrograde phase this weekend if you miss an important sentence or clause it could cost you financially. And don’t take anyone at their word – get it in writing.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If there is something you need to say to a partner or loved one then say it quickly because it won’t be so easy to make yourself understood come this time tomorrow. Keep what you say simple and to the point, as confusion is more likely than not.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may have no choice but to work with someone you don’t get along with this weekend, but if you show willing and keep your personal feelings out if it you may be surprised to find you make a pretty good team. And it’s only a temporary arrangement.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You must stay within your limits today, physically, mentally and emotionally. Cosmic activity in your fellow air sign of Aquarius gives your confidence a boost but if you go too far or do too much you may find you lose control of events.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

A friend or loved one needs cheering up and the best way to do that is to tell them what they need to hear, even if it isn’t strictly true. You may be a super realist by nature but sometimes it’s good to conjure up a few fantasies.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

A problem of some kind won’t solve itself. You need to get busy uncovering the facts, so you can make a reasoned decision as to what is wrong and what needs to be done. You also need to stop worrying – everything will work out well in the end.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

An offer of some sort may be tempting but as Mercury is beginning one of its retrograde phases in the money area of your chart do you really want to risk your hard-earned cash on something you know little about? Be sensible and give it a miss.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Mercury, planet of the mind, turns retrograde in your sign today, which means that over the next few weeks the line between fact and fiction may become a bit blurred. Now that you know that you can take precautions. Start by questioning everything you are told.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Self-doubt is a fact of life for everyone but as there is so much cosmic activity in the most sensitive area of your chart at the moment you will be more uncertain than most. Not sure what decision you should make? Then don’t make any at all!

