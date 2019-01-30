Your daily horoscope: January 30

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There is no doubt in your mind about what you have to do next – you know with every fibre of your being that you are on the right path and just need to keep marching. Whatever you consider “success” to be, it will be yours this year.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may not entirely approve of what a friend or loved one is doing but you are not about to condemn them for being adventurous, not when you delight in taking chances yourself. If they fall, help them up. If they fly, applaud them.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It’s important that you know what it is you are after, because if you don’t know your own mind how can you expect others to work out what you are thinking? Decide what it is you most want to do then do it to the best of your ability.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you feel out of place in your present location then get up and go somewhere else. Don’t worry that others might think you are being rude, or even that you no longer like or love them – the only thing that matters is your own peace of mind.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Try not to read anything untoward into what a friend or relative tells you today. Yes, maybe they could have been more careful in their choice of words but they mean well and that’s what matters. You can be a bit too touchy at times.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

With the sun, your ruler, joining forces with Mercury in the partnership area of your chart today you will know precisely what words to use to get people on your side. Everyone wants to be your friend, and you should aim to be friends with everyone.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may be tempted to take some kind of risk on the work front but only do so if the odds of success are strongly in your favor. Even then the planets warn you could make a serious miscalculation. You don’t HAVE to take that risk Virgo.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You are in tune with the spirit of the times and know that whatever you do or however you choose to do it somehow or other it will work out just fine. With that kind of self-belief you really can create something wonderful. Start doing it now.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Good things will happen if you want them to happen and bad things will happen if you allow yourself to think that the world is against you. The fact is your mind creates your reality, so be open and positive and strive to love everyone.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Listen carefully to what others have to tell you today because even if you think you know all you need to know about a certain situation they can teach you something new. It could save you wasting time on things that cannot possibly work.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may find it difficult to make up your mind over something today but chances are there is a very good cosmic reason for that. The sun in the money area of your chart warns you need to take more care with your financial resources.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There are so many possibilities available to you now that you may find it difficult deciding which path is best. Even so, you need to choose quickly because these positive influences won’t last for long. Select a goal and go for it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may need to be a bit selfish today. Why? Because you have such a sweet and trusting and generous nature that you risk doing everything for other people and nothing at all for yourself. You’re allowed to have fun as well Pisces.

