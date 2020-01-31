Your daily horoscope: January 31

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Looking back at the year now gone you may be annoyed with yourself that you did not make the most of your talents. But that annoyance can be your springboard to success. You are not only a year older but a year wiser too – so make the coming year special.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Do not – repeat, not – make any decisions about money matters until you know exactly where you stand and precisely what you could win or lose if you get it right or wrong. Sometimes you can be a bit too rash for your own good, so slow down!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Why are you still failing to reach your true potential? Maybe it is because you are spending too much time sorting out other people’s issues for them and not enough time on your own. Learn how to be good to yourself first and foremost.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Try not to push yourself too hard today or you may have no energy left over for the weekend. There may be a dozen things you want to do but most likely there are just one or two things you really have to do. Do those and nothing more.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The planets warn you could be rather emotional over the next 24 hours, so promise yourself now that no matter what you may encounter out there in the wider world you won’t let it get to you. Life is supposed to be fun, so laugh more and worry less.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The next little while may be rather chaotic, but the planets promise if you stay calm and don’t make a fuss then no harm will come to you. Loved ones and work colleagues may not be so lucky though, so get ready to help if they call for assistance.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Social activities are under good stars at the moment but it is up to you to make the effort and get out into the world. You can sit at home and do nothing if you want, but where is the fun in that? You remember what fun is, don’t you?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You need to get past the idea that perfection is possible, or even desirable. By all means aspire to great things Libra, but recognize too that you will always have limits. The only best that matters is the best that you are capable of. Be happy with that.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

No matter how self-controlled a Scorpio you may be you will find it hard, maybe even impossible, not to react in an emotional manner today. There may be a few tears shed over the next 24 hours – just make sure none of them are yours!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you owe someone a favour then return it today. Work out what it is they need, then go all out to get it for them. They will appreciate your efforts and there is every chance you will be doing favours for each other for many years to come.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may want to be honest and let others know what you are up to but the planets indicate that your plans are best kept to yourself for the time being. If you give too much away now you may ruin a potentially bigger surprise later on.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may find it hard to choose between two equally tempting offers but choose you must because if you take too much time over it you could lose them both. What do your instincts tell you? What appealed to you first? Go with that choice.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Should you stick to what you know you are good at, or should you take a chance and try something you have not attempted before? Deep down you want to be adventurous, so forget about what might go wrong and take a risk on something new.

