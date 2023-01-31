Aquarius.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your attitude to material things will go through a major change over the coming 12 months as you realize that love and happiness cannot be purchased. Ultimately, it’s people that matter, not how much you earn or how many fine things you possess.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Go out of your way to make a good impression on the people you meet over the next 24 hours. Sometimes you can be a bit too aggressive, a bit too in-your-face, for other people’s tastes, so surprise them by showing your softer, gentler side.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You don’t need anyone’s blessing or approval before you get started on a new project. What you do need though is the confidence to start and the courage to keep going when, inevitably, you encounter obstacles along the way. You can do that.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

With Mars moving through your sign your confidence should be sky-high at the moment and that will attract into your orbit people who can help you reach your long-term goals. Everyone you meet today will be inspired by your ultra-positive attitude.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Venus in one of the better areas of your chart means you can charm your way past other people’s mental and emotional defences with ease. If you make friends with the right sort of people over the next 24 hours there’s no telling where it might lead.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Wherever you go and whatever you do today you will encounter very little opposition and that’s a good thing. If you see an opportunity of some kind then don’t hesitate for even a moment – it could be the big chance you’ve been waiting for.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The more you focus on a goal the more likely it is you will reach it but you also need to recognize that something you have been yearning for won’t do you a lot of good if you get it. In other words, be careful what you wish for.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you let friends and colleagues and loved ones know in a calm and measured way what it is you desire today there is every chance they will go out of their way to get it for you. Believe it or not, your happiness is their main concern.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You don’t have to use threats or bribes or other underhand methods to get what you want today. Most people will respond positively if you approach them the right way, as equals, not enemies. Ask nicely and you will most likely receive.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You don’t have to come on strong to make your point. Decide what it is you want to say, then communicate in words that are calm and clear rather than challenging. The people you interact with today will actually be hoping you can convince them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

A lot of people are saying a lot of nice things about you at the moment but don’t be fooled. Not everyone wants the best for you and one particular person may be actively looking for ways to cheat you. Be smart and don’t let that happen.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Someone you meet socially today will get your heart racing. Have fun by all means but don’t take the blossoming relationship too seriously too quickly because the planets warn it could be just a short-term thing. Enjoy it for what it is.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Why are you worrying about something that you know isn’t worth the effort? Your task today is to face that something one last time and then eject it from your mind forever. You should be moving forward now, not wasting your time looking back.

