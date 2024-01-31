Open this photo in gallery: Aquarius.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You don’t have to be reckless to get ahead in the world. On the contrary, your birthday chart urges you to step back from your plans and look at them from a more realistic standpoint. The same results may be possible without taking unnecessary risks.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You must be under no illusions about what needs to be done in your life. There are no shortcuts to success and what occurs in the very near future will challenge you to give of your best – and the rewards WILL be worth it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Because you are so determined to make your mark there is a danger that you will ignore your own safety guardrails and take risks that could damage your reputation. The most important thing today, as always, is that you plan as far ahead as possible.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You have been taking some pretty big strides on the work front of late and long may it continue but you do need to be aware that just because you can imagine something does not mean it is destined to happen. Keep your feet on the ground!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you demand the best today you will get the best, even though not everyone will want you to have it. What matters is that you have the most important people on your side, because with their backing there is no way you can lose.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The sun in your opposite sign means not everyone will be singing your praises but don’t let that bother you. Stop worrying that you cannot do certain tasks without other people’s help and just get on with them. If you act like a winner you will be a winner.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Just because the pace of life is picking up does not mean you have to move as fast as everyone else. In fact you are more likely to do well if you slow things down and move at a speed that feels right to you. Don’t stop completely though!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Keep telling yourself there are no limits to what you can achieve, because if you say it enough it might actually be true. At this time of year more than most you have the power to make great things happen, so believe in yourself 100 per cent.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Even if you are the sort of Scorpio who is endowed by nature with supreme self-confidence one or two doubts seem to be creeping into your mind of late. Maybe you should take that as a cosmic hint to take more care with what you are working on.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You are not usually the sort to let your emotions get the better of you but cosmic activity in some of the more sensitive areas of your chart could encourage you to lose your cool today. But that’s okay – certain people need to be shaken up a bit.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The message of the stars today is that it would be a waste to stay in one place when there are so many opportunities available to you. Allow the adventurous side of your nature to lead you and don’t be slow to strike out in new directions.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Keep your mind clear of thoughts that are of no real importance, because there are some really big issues that will need your attention over the next few days. Also, if you are lost in daydreams you could miss out on a money-making opportunity.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The only obvious danger now is that one particular idea will grip you to such an extent that you spend all your time and energy on that while ignoring other important matters. Try taking a more balanced view of what’s going on in the world.

