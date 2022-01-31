Aquarius.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There will be times over the next 12 months when you can sense that something is going to happen but have no idea why you possess such a power. Where it comes from is of far less importance than what you choose to do with it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Tomorrow’s new moon will challenge the way you look at the world and it won’t be long before you have a much more positive view of life. Listen to what other people tell you over the next few days but, ultimately, trust only your own instincts.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Someone in a position of authority will be impressed by the calm and co-ordinated way you deal with problems that arise on the work front. Unlikely some people you don’t panic when the going gets tough, because you’re extremely tough-minded yourself.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The more others try to convince you that your way of looking at the world is wrong the more certain you can be that it is correct. The upcoming new moon will endow you with the sort of far-sighted insights that lesser mortals just don’t understand.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

A windfall of some kind is likely today or tomorrow but if you find you have more dollars in your pocket, don’t immediately look around for things to spend them on. The more cash you keep in reserve now the less stressed you will be financially later on.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

There have been times of late when it seemed as if the world was against you but any lingering feuds there may be can be settled to everyone’s satisfaction over the next 48 hours. Try to see the people you meet as friends rather than as enemies.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Try not to let little things upset you over the next 24 hours. Usually you are a person who enjoys getting down and dirty with the details but today you want to see what the bigger picture looks like. Expand your awareness and your world will expand too.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Because the approaching new moon falls in the most dynamic area of your chart the next few days will see you at your creative and artistic best. Fame and fortune are a distinct possibility later in the year – depending on what you choose to do now.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Stay calm and refuse to give in to negative feelings, especially on the home front where certain people are sure to rub you up the wrong way. Whatever their problem may be you don’t have to make it your problem too. Stay out of their way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Tomorrow’s new moon will make it easy for you to put thoughts and feelings into words and no doubt you will have plenty to say for yourself. You don’t have to reveal everything about what you are up to though. Keep a secret or two to yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you let other people know that you are desperate for cash they could use that information against you, so put on an act and make it appear as if you don’t have a financial care in the world. Then they will be less likely to cheat you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Tomorrow’s new moon in your sign indicates all sorts of new beginnings but to make the most of it you will need to be selective. You can’t have everything but you can have more of those things that make life a joy rather than a struggle.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Something of a personal nature will have to be dealt with today and it is of the utmost importance that you are honest with yourself about what it is and why it is causing you so much pain. Only then will you find strategies to heal yourself.

