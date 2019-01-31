Your daily horoscope: January 31

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may not think of yourself as a “feeling” sort of person but your birthday chart suggests that emotions of one kind or another will dominate both your personal and professional affairs over the coming year. Listen to your head but follow your heart.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If other people try to tell you what to do and how to do it you must resist. Make it clear to them that you alone decide what your priorities are going to be and you alone decide how to go about reaching your goals. They’ll get the message.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Think long and hard before ending a partnership that won’t be easy to start up again. You may feel as if you have gone as far as you can together but the planets indicate you have some unfinished business that could be profitable for you both.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Partners and loved ones will be exceptionally demanding over the next 24 hours and there may be times when you come close to telling them in no uncertain terms what you think of their attitude. Don’t. It will only make matters worse.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The next few days could be busier than you anticipated, especially on the work front, so pace yourself and make sure you have enough energy left in your tank to deal with the kind of sudden changes that inevitably take a lot out of you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

According to the planets someone is being less than honest with you about what they intend to do. Does it matter? Yes it does, because their actions will inevitably have an impact on your own. Get them to open up about their goals – you have a right to know.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You have no doubt heard the saying that the only thing to fear is fear itself, and of course you agree, but it’s not easy keeping negative feelings under control. Today though you must. Be relentlessly positive in everything you say and do.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Today’s lunar eclipse of Saturn takes place in one of the more emotional areas of your chart, so your calm exterior is sure to crack at some point. The results may be messy but they won’t be fatal, so let it happen and then move on quickly.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You are attaching too much importance to what other people think and say. Yes, of course you should listen to what friends and colleagues have to tell you but ultimately what you choose to believe is entirely up to you. Trust your own mind.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you think that a friend or relative is wasting your time with petty complaints then let them know that you won’t put up with it. Don’t worry that you might sound a bit harsh – it’s probably the only way you will get through to them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Put petty matters and petty people out of your mind and focus only on the things that truly matter. There is no reason at all why you should waste time and energy on issues that mean nothing to you personally. It’s your life, so live it your way.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may find it hard to get along with someone today and there may even be some sharp words between you, but it’s no big deal. By this time tomorrow everything will be back to normal and you will be friends again. It’s just a passing emotional storm.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If there is something you need to get done today then you must do it yourself. If you get other people involved the result could be the kind of muddle that makes things worse. It may be more work for you but at least it will be good work.

