Your daily horoscope: January 4

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A change of career direction is a real possibility over the next 12 months and if you are brave enough to take a risk then the universe will reward you with something that is both more challenging and more rewarding. Raise your sights Pisces – and you will soar.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You need to be aware of the consequences of whatever action it is you are planning to take. The planets warn if you get it wrong you won’t get a second chance, so think first, then think a bit more, and then and only then make your move.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Your mind is working on a higher level now – you think so fast that others have a hard time keeping up. If your thoughts take you to places that might prove controversial don’t back away. The world needs people who are not afraid to rock the boat.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The more other people criticize what you are doing this weekend the more you should do it. Let friends, family and work colleagues know right from the start that you won’t change either your opinions or your operating procedures just to please them.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Just because something worked for you in the past does not mean it will work for you in the future, and the sooner you recognize that fact the better. The world is constantly changing and you must change too if you want to keep up.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Don’t put yourself in situations where you risk making the kind of mistakes that can have far-reaching consequences. By all means be dynamic this weekend but be sensible too, and that means knowing your limits and consciously choosing to respect them.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You will go out of your way to assist someone in need this weekend, but you also need to recognize that there is only so much you can do. Do you want to be on call for them 24 hours a day? Of course not, so be tough too.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Others may say that your ideas are fanciful and your methods are unworkable but they do not possess the complete and utter faith you have in your own abilities. Somehow you will find a way to complete what you believe needs to be done.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The fact that you have neglected your responsibilities will be too obvious to miss this weekend as the results come back at you in various ways. Don’t worry too much though. You will get a chance to put things right, and maybe even another chance after that.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Keep your thoughts and feelings to yourself this weekend so you don’t get people bombarding you with questions as to what you are planning. Make as if nothing has changed, even though on the inside everything has changed. You’ll make waves soon enough!

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Why are you approaching what is really quite a simple problem from such an acute angle? You have a reputation for straightforward thinking, and straight talking too, so deal with the issue in as simple a manner as you can. Don’t complicate life unnecessarily.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Be firm with someone who has made a mistake, but show them how to put it right as well. Sometimes you can come across as a bit too cold, a bit too lacking in feeling, and such an approach won’t help you much over the next 48 hours.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

By all means bid high to get what you want but don’t offer more than you think something is worth, because if you do you will be expected to pay an inflated price each and every time. Is your would-be purchase essential? Probably not.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com