HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The competitive side of your nature will come to the fore in the year ahead and not everyone will approve of the harder face you show to the world. Too bad. You intend to be the very best at what you do and will make sure everyone knows it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

A work-related partnership may have been going through a rough patch of late but no way is it at an end. On the contrary, what you do as a team over the next few days will remind both of you that you are better together than you are apart.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The pace of life will increase considerably now that Mars is moving into one of the more adventurous areas of your chart. If you feel the need to make a big move of some kind then go for it. Don’t listen to the doubters, just follow your heart.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Your enthusiasm for a financial scheme of some kind will heat up considerably over the next few days but you must not allow yourself to get carried away. A rational approach to all situations is a must, especially when there is money at stake.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Some of the people you have to deal with over the next few days may come across as a bit too assertive but don’t take it personally because they mean well and there is a lot you can accomplish together. Try being a bit more assertive yourself.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

People you work or do business with will be somewhat critical of your efforts over the next 24 hours. That may seem unfair but it’s probably the case that they can see areas where you have fallen short. Listen to them and then do better.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You will be in the mood to do something different now that Mars is moving into the most dynamic area of your chart but don’t expect much support from friends and colleagues. If they cannot see the need for change then leave them behind.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You are always looking to do more and do better but there is one area that may have been neglected of late and that is your family life. Make it your mission over the next few days to spend more quality time with the people you love.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

By all means shout to get yourself heard today. Don’t worry that others will get sick of hearing your voice, worry instead that if they don’t hear your voice, and heed what you say, they could make a serious error that affects you as well.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You always strive to do the right thing but sometimes what you think is the right thing looks like the wrong thing to partners and colleagues. If you trust your own judgment, and you should, then push ahead with your plans regardless of other people’s doubts.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Mars, planet of energy and ambition, joins the sun in your sign today, putting you in the mood to make a few waves. Whatever your previous successes and failures they mean nothing any more. It’s what you do now, this very minute, that counts.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The message of the stars today is that you need to narrow your focus and work only on those two or three endeavors that can bring you the most joy and the most profit. Don’t look any further than that – tomorrow will arrive soon enough.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Don’t waste time wondering if this way or that way is the best way to go – just put yourself out there and live in the moment. The more you think today the less likely it is you will find the courage to start something new and exciting.

