Your daily horoscope: January 4

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The challenges you face this year may at times seem daunting, but with the right attitude, and a determination never to be beaten, there is every reason to believe you will come out ahead of the game. And remember it is only a game – don’t take everything so seriously.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The more people you get to know and the more contacts you make during the early days of the new year the more opportunities will come your way in the weeks and months ahead. Try looking at strangers as potential friends rather than enemies to be feared.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may have done a few illogical things in recent days but that does not mean you are losing your grip on what matters. Your rivals may suspect you are having a crisis of confidence but you will do something today that disproves that theory entirely.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Don’t do anything too energetic over the next 24 hours. There will be plenty of time later on to muscle your way to the front and show what you can do, but for now start off at a light and easy pace and settle yourself into the week.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you admit that you need help today you will probably be swamped with offers, mainly from people you have helped out in the past. Don’t take their generosity for granted but don’t fail to make use of it either – it’s something you’ve earned.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

A relationship that begins over the next few days should be a lot of fun. Will it be of a romantic nature too? That remains to be seen, but what is for sure is that you will click on a number of levels. You complement each other perfectly.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You will go out of your way to help people today, even people who have not always helped you in the past. The universe will see to it that your kindness has a knock-on effect and suddenly the world you inhabit will be a much nicer place.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Your generosity knows no bounds but don’t give away everything you possess or you may find you have to ask for some of it back again later on! Recognize too that some people who say they need assistance are simply too lazy to help themselves.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The intensity of your emotions could catch you by surprise today and it’s likely that even if you manage to control your feelings others will cotton on to the fact that you are quite angry about something. Don’t let them goad you into being reckless.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you need to patch up a dispute with a relative or loved one it should be quite easy to do today. Like you they are amazed that it ever got to the stage where you were not even talking. Agree to disagree and try to be friends again.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

According to the planets it will pay you to put off making a decision about a money matter until later in the week, or even towards the end of the month. Chances are you don’t yet have all the facts, and that means the decision could be flawed.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

By all means put fun and pleasure ahead of work and duty today. You know from past experience that it will be back to the grindstone before long, so seize the moment and enjoy the laughter that comes from being with a close-knit group of friends.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You need to get some perspective back in your life, but with Jupiter, planet of exaggeration, at odds with your ruler Neptune today that could be easier said than done. With your mind’s eye try to envisage a world where everything makes perfect sense, and hopefully it will.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com