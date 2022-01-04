Capricorn.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If you can get your head around the idea that your thoughts create your reality then the coming year could be one of the best. Ignore what’s going on in the world and dream of a future that is full of love and joy. It will soon be here.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Stay true to what you believe in and don’t let those who disagree with you shout you down. If you stick to your guns and refuse to bow to pressure today you may be surprised to discover just how many people agree with you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Although you would prefer to know what is likely to happen next that simply isn’t possible, and it would make no difference to your performance anyway. In fact, it will keep you on your toes so you can react quickly and decisively when the need arises.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may feel sorry for someone who is down on their luck but don’t get too sympathetic because the simple fact is they have only themselves to blame. Give them what advice you can but let them know they must do the hard work themselves.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You always take partnership issues seriously but with so much going on in your opposite sign at the moment there is a danger you could take them too seriously. Keep things light and simple today and, most importantly, keep a smile on your face.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may not be the sort of person who is willing to compromise but if you are smart you will meet someone halfway today. According to the planets their position is stronger than your own, so a 50-50 agreement would be more of a victory for you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The good news is you are feeling more secure about your position now, thanks to cosmic activity in the most dynamic area of your chart. The even better news is you are about to get a chance to prove yourself creatively. Show the world what you can do.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The way you interact with other people is of huge importance, not least because they could be in a position to help you reach your goals, or hold you back. The most important thing is not to react emotionally when matters don’t go your way.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Are your plans realistic, or are they pie in the sky? It’s not often you let your imagination run away with you but the planets warn that could easily happen today. Keep your head in the air, but make sure your feet stay on the ground.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The harder you have pushed yourself of late the less you seem to have gained from your efforts. Maybe you should take the hint and slow down a bit. If you take a more relaxed attitude to getting on in the world you’ll start making progress again.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

This is such an important time for you because opportunities to improve yourself, on every level, just keep coming. But they won’t keep coming forever, so get your act together and get the most from every hour and every minute. Move up a gear.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You must be honest with yourself about what it is you really want from life. Too many times in the past you have pursued goals which, deep down, you knew were not right for you. A new year makes a new start possible, so change your thinking now.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

What’s done is done and cannot be undone, so stop tormenting yourself with thoughts of how you could have done better and focus on the here and now. Have you learned the lessons of past mistakes? Then move forward again and never look back.

