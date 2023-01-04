Capricorn.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If you are the kind of person who adapts quickly to changing circumstances then you will thrive this year. If you are not that kind of person then you need to become one. The world is moving faster by the day – either keep up or get left behind.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Someone you work or do business with thinks highly of your talents and will go out of their way to assist you on your journey toward fame and fortune. Do what you can to assist them as well, and it could be a partnership for the ages.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you have to bend the truth a little to make a point today that’s fine. You don’t want to make it a blatant lie, of course, but it won’t hurt to exaggerate a bit so that others can more easily understand what you are trying to tell them.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you need to go above a colleague’s head and appeal to a higher authority today then do so without feeling guilty about it. It won’t lead to a falling out and could even strengthen your friendship when they realize you were doing them a favour too.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you need an arm to lean on or even a shoulder to cry on today don’t be too embarrassed to ask. A helpful Venus-Jupiter link will incline others to be sympathetic to your desires, even on the work front where your stock is rising fast.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Try not to be too independent. The planets suggest you need to work closely with other people if you want to get ahead in the world – and you can’t do that if there is too big a distance between you. Going it alone is not an option.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

This is an important time for matters of a work and financial nature and today’s Venus-Jupiter link will open doors on the career front that may have been closed to you before. Don’t be afraid to take on more responsibility – you will handle it with ease.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The best way to get what you want is to use your considerable charm. As Venus, your ruler, aligns with luck planet Jupiter today others will respond favourably to your requests if you approach them in a spirit of friendship and co-operation.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Some people may doubt you but you must never doubt yourself. That is the message of the stars today and if you follow it to the letter you won’t go far wrong. Success depends on many things but confidence in your own abilities is essential.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It might be a smart move to ask partners and colleagues what they think about your latest plan before pushing ahead with it. Not only will they approve 100 per cent but they could even point out some flaws in your thinking.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

An unexpected setback will make you realize that you have been taking too much for granted. The sun in your birth sign does wonders for your confidence but you also need to be aware of your limits. You’re good but you’re not invincible.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Venus in your sign aligns with luck planet Jupiter today, so if you feel like taking a chance, on love especially, then go for it. Even if you prefer to keep your emotions under rigid control you won’t be able to hide your true feelings.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Like it or not you will be in the spotlight between now and the end of the week, so make sure you look good and approach what you have to do with an air of supreme self-confidence, even if you are secretly terrified. You’ll bluff it with ease.

