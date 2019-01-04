Your daily horoscope: January 4

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The spiritual side of life will interest you over the coming 12 months and you may even join an organization or movement that links you to a higher power. Once you have this anchor in your life many other things will fall into place.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may be tempted to end a project that has begun to bore you but don’t be too hasty. According to the planets if you stick with it a bit longer your interest in it will grow again. And your profits from it will grow, too.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will need to push your ego to one side today and do something that a friend told you to do a while ago but which you decided to ignore. So they were right and you were wrong – it’s no big deal. No one is perfect, not even Taurus!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

A relationship that has been going through a tough time will get better for both of you over the next few days, so start smiling again and start believing that you can make a go of it. The fact that you think that way makes it more likely.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The issues you are struggling with are not that difficult at all – it’s only your negative attitude that makes them appear bigger than they actually are. Stand back from yourself and see life from a wider perspective – it will makes things so much easier.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Cut back on your commitments a bit and try doing fewer things for other people. Yes, of course, that’s a bit selfish but there are only so many hours in the day and you have plenty of your own stuff to get on with. Do that first.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

What other people want is irrelevant – it’s what you want that counts. At this time of year while there is so much cosmic activity in your fellow earth sign of Capricorn you need to be focused exclusively on your own aims and ambitions.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

A solution to a problem you have been grappling with mentally for ages will start to take shape in your mind today. Before long you will be taking the kind of action that you should have taken towards the end of last year. Still, better late than never.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You must do whatever it takes to keep your thoughts positive, even if there are a dozen and one things going on in your life that make you want to scream. Business matters, in particular, are best dealt with in a light-hearted manner. It’s only money!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Try not to take anything too seriously today or over the weekend, because if you focus your mind too strongly in one direction you could miss out on some really interesting things. Your luck will turn quicker than you expected it to, so be ready.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It’s not like you to feel this vulnerable, so what’s the matter? Most likely it is just the last hurrah from mind planet Mercury in the most introspective area of your chart. As from tomorrow your thoughts – and your outlook generally – will soar again.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

A friend will say something distinctly hostile today and you’ll be shocked to say the least. What did you do to offend them? Nothing at all, most likely – it’s just that they are going through a tough time at the moment and they’re a little highly-strung.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Others may say that you have bitten off more than you can chew but the planets indicate that your capacity for hard work is much higher than most of them are aware. Do something out of the ordinary today. Stun those who doubt you.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com