Your daily horoscope: January 5

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Over the coming year you must focus on your number one ambition and you must go after it with ruthless efficiency. This is not a time for fun and games, this is a time for making the most of the talents you were born with. Aim high, then soar.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Mercury’s influence in the career area of your chart means you should be making plans as to how you are going to move up in the world. Don’t try to be all things to all people, just be yourself and trust that your talents will be rewarded.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You have very fixed opinions about certain matters and with mind planet Mercury linked to Pluto today it’s highly unlikely that your views will change. The more others point out what you’ve been doing wrong the more you will dig in your heels.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Flattery may not get you everywhere but it will get you to some of the places you most enjoy. Where money matters are concerned try to team up with people who have more experience than you. The decisions they take will benefit you immensely.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

What you say today will be important, but how you say it could be crucial. Pluto’s influence in your opposite sign warns you need to be aware of how people in positions of power are likely to respond to your words. Try not to be too combative.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Common sense should be telling you that certain routines and methods have had their day and need to be updated, or even thrown out altogether. Look at how your colleagues operate. What can you learn from the way they do things? So learn, and then act.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Mercury, your ruler, is on excellent form today, so don’t be afraid to put yourself forward and suggest the kind of changes that make some people wary. Your amazing self-confidence will go a long way toward persuading them to follow you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Although what you choose to do over the next 24 hours may seem unreasonable to some people, you must not let that stop you from doing it. As a cardinal sign you are at your best when pushing ahead confidently. You’ll certainly get more respect that way.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Others will be impressed by your can-do attitude and it’s quite likely that before the day is done you will have won a whole new set of admirers. You must not bluff though. Saying you can do something is not the same as actually doing it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You seem to be searching for a place or a set of circumstances that is in tune with who you feel you really are. Do you think you will ever find it? Stop trying so hard to make life perfect and learn to enjoy it for what it is.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Today’s Mercury-Pluto union in your sign means if you know your own mind there is almost nothing you cannot accomplish. So what is your mind trying to tell you? Sit quietly on your own for a while and let the universe whisper its wisdom in your ear.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Fate is pointing you in a new direction and no matter how reluctant you may be to get started you know that sooner or later the journey must begin. Think of it as a great adventure. Replace the fear in your thinking with a determination to have fun.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

What you expect to happen over the next 24 hours probably won’t, and what you don’t expect to happen probably will. If you get a bit confused just listen to what your closest friends are saying. Unlike you, they can see the bigger picture.

