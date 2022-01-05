Capricorn.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

What you do for other people over the coming year will be done for you in return, so go out of your way to help friends and relatives get what it is they desire. Your own desires will be met in full, and you’ll feel good about yourself too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You need to get past the idea that if something can go wrong it will go wrong, because that’s likely to be self-fulfilling. You are an Aries and you are supposed to be confident and bold, so stop worrying and start making good things happen again.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

This is an excellent time for you and cosmic activity in your fellow Earth sign of Capricorn suggests you will enjoy yourself even more over the next few days. Make an effort to get out and about and be with people who reflect your positive attitude.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You have plenty of respect for people whose age and experience means you can learn from them but that does not mean you have to do everything they say. Listen to their advice by all means but, ultimately, it is your own inner voice that must guide you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Why the oh-so-serious look Cancer? According to the planets you have next to nothing to worry about, so snap out of that negative mindset and start looking for ways to enjoy yourself – the fact is fun activities can be found in every direction.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You follow the rules when you have to but are not afraid to cut corners, and because of that you will stand out today. Is that a bad thing? No it is not. You do some of your very best work when the spotlight is shining in your direction.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You will be asked to put your trust in someone you have good reason to believe has only their own interests at heart, but on this occasion their interests and your interests are very close, so work with them and, hopefully, both of you will benefit.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The more attached you are to certain routines the more necessary it is to break out of them and what occurs today will make that easier to do. If someone in a position of authority points you in a new direction don’t question it, just do it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Sometimes you can get what you desire by throwing your weight around a bit but the current cosmic climate makes that unnecessary. Let friends, family and colleagues know what it is you are after and they will do their best to get it for you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

When listening to a friend tell you how hard done by they’ve been you would be wise to remember there are two sides to every story. Most likely if you were to hear the other side of this story you would not be quite so sympathetic!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Cosmic activity in your sign urges you to seek out people who share your outlook on life and to avoid those who seem to enjoy taking an opposing view. Don’t argue with those who either cannot or will not see sense – it’s a complete waste of time.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You still have plenty of time to do what needs to be done, no matter how far behind in your schedule you may be. In fact, if you leave certain tasks to the last minute you may actually make a better job of them. You enjoy a challenging deadline.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Neptune, your ruler, is working very much in your favour at the moment and the more time you spend with friends and like-minded people the more you will benefit. And remember, it’s not all about material success – take care of your spiritual needs too.

