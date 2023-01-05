Capricorn.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Uranus link on your birthday will inspire you to be more adventurous both in your private life and in your work. Sometimes you can be a bit too conservative for your own good but that is unlikely to be a problem this year.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Even your detractors will praise you for a job well done today. Cosmic activity in the career area of your chart means you are determined to prove to the world that you have what it takes. Maybe there’s a secret desire to prove it to yourself as well.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You are entitled to your opinions and anyone who tries to tell you that certain things cannot be said must be told in no uncertain terms to get lost. You need to be fearless when dealing with people who don’t share your respect for the truth.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

What you are offered today may be tempting but you must think carefully before accepting. Tomorrow’s full moon could bring the kind of surprise that demands all of your time and energy to deal with, so don’t commit yourself to other things yet.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Partners and colleagues may have the upper hand at the moment but you still have some room to maneuver. Today’s sun-Uranus link will help you find creative ways to get essential things done no matter how much others may oppose you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The most important thing now is that you are aware of your limits, because if you push too hard you could find yourself coming up against a major obstruction. You can still break through but you may have to step back a bit to begin with.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You seem to be remarkably sure of yourself at the moment, thanks to cosmic activity in your fellow Earth sign of Capricorn, but don’t take unnecessary chances. Mercury, your ruler, is moving retrograde now, so your judgement may be a little off-centre.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you have done something wrong and need to be forgiven for it all you have to do is ask. Your way with words and your hugely positive attitude to life will make it easy for others to overlook your transgressions – but don’t make a habit of them!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

By all means get out and about and have a good time today but don’t expect everyone to do what you want to do. In fact, you may enjoy yourself more if you let friends and loved ones set the social agenda. Go along for the ride.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you feel the need to splash some cash today that’s fine but make sure you keep enough in reserve to cover essentials and expenses. Yes, it’s only money and you can always earn more, but once you start spending you may not be able to stop.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You don’t need the approval of other people for what you are planning, so get started and enjoy the stunned look on their faces when you make a success of it. Your eagerness to strike out in a new direction will win the doubters over.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Although at this time of year you spend a lot of time thinking about what you’ve done right and what you’ve done wrong you must not get bogged down in too much self-reflection. You still have some major responsibilities to take care of.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may be willing to make sacrifices above and beyond the call of duty but don’t try to do it all on your own. There are a lot of people out there who think and feel as you do, so seek them out and change the world together.

