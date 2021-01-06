Your daily horoscope: January 6

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Work does not have to be a chore – it can in fact be a lot of fun – so make it your aim this year to be cheerful at all times and in all situations. The next 12 months could and should be very special indeed, so you’ll have no end of reasons to smile!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It does not matter how many times you may have failed at something in the past you will get it right now. Even though Mars, your ruler, is moving out of your sign you still have the ability to take on the world and win – if that’s your ambition.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Anything is possible now – yes, absolutely anything. With Mars, planet of action and ambition, moving into your sign you must not hesitate to put a name to your dream and then go after it with everything you’ve got. The universe will make it happen.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Most of the answers you seek are locked inside your head and all you have to do to locate them is to quiet your mind and let the wisdom of the cosmos come through into your everyday consciousness. In other words, do less and think more.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The odds are very much in your favor at the moment and you must not waste whatever openings and opportunities the universe sends your way over the next few weeks. Partnerships formed with people you like and trust will bring remarkable rewards.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Cosmic activity in and around the career area of your chart means you are destined to succeed. But you will enjoy your success more if you make an effort to hunt down your desires, rather than sit back and wait for people to hand them to you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

This is a great time to set yourself challenges of the kind that force you to stretch yourself to the limits of your abilities and beyond. Don’t worry that you might overreach yourself – worry only that you might not reach far enough. Go for it Virgo!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Sometimes you can be a bit too rational in your ways and a bit too stuck in the past, and if you’re not careful that could hold you back. If there is something you want to do today then just do it, without worrying as to how it might turn out.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Make an effort to talk to partners and colleagues to find out what they are thinking and how they are feeling. Once you have that information at your disposal it will be much easier to make decisions that work out for the best for everyone concerned.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

No matter how difficult a problem may be, if you focus on it logically and without wishful thinking you should be able to find a solution. The answers you seek are close at hand and you’ll find them if you can stop your mind wandering off in all directions!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

As Mars moves into the most dynamic area of your chart today you will no doubt feel the urge to be creative, but make sure you focus only on the two or three projects that mean the most to you. Don’t waste your energy on trivial things.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The message of the stars today is that the more of an effort you make the more success you will enjoy. That applies to all areas of activity but especially to your home and family life. Get past petty disputes and get working as a team again.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If life has been a bit tame of late then look at ways you can liven things up. The influence of Mars in one of the more outgoing areas of your chart will encourage you to put on a show, the kind that gets talked about for years to come.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com